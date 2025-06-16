The Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi, has announced the schedule for the second cycle of online admissions for Classes Nursery to XII in government and government-aided special schools for the 2025 academic session.
As per the official circular released on June 13, the online registration process will begin on June 20, 2025, at 5:00 PM and will remain open until July 5, 2025, at 5:00 PM. Interested applicants can fill out the admission form through the official website of the Directorate of Education. ALSO READ: PhysicsWallah to provide Rs 300 crore learning tools in Telangana
This cycle of admissions is exclusively for special schools; institutions either fully operated or supported by the Delhi government. Parents and guardians must refer to the class-wise vacancy list before applying to ensure seat availability for the desired class.
Document verification process
After the registration window closes, parents must visit the concerned schools from July 7 to July 10 during regular school hours to submit documents for verification. The list of documents generally includes:
- Child’s Birth Certificate
- Proof of Residence
- Previous School Report Card (if applicable)
- Medical or Disability Certificate (for special school consideration)
Please note that document requirements may vary from school to school, so parents are advised to check with the respective institutions first.
Draw of lots & selection results
If the number of valid applications exceeds the available seats, a draw of lots will be conducted at the school level on July 11 at 11:00 AM. The draw will take place in the presence of school authorities and parents to ensure full transparency.
Following this, schools must submit the selected candidate list to the Inclusive Education Branch (IEB) by July 14, 2025. The final merit list will be published on the official Directorate of Education website on July 16, 2025.
Final admission & waiting list
Selected candidates must complete their admission formalities by July 18, 2025. If seats remain vacant, students on the waiting list will be offered admission between July 19 and 21.