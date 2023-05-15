'Big day for education reforms': Atishi ahead of Delhi board exam results

Delhi Education Minister Atishi called it a big day for India's educational reforms as the first-ever class 10th and 12th results of the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) will be announced on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, the Delhi Education Minister said, "Today is a big day for India's educational reforms. The first class 10 and 12 results of Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) are going to be announced."

Minister Atishi said that for the last eight years, the Kejriwal government has laid a lot of emphasis on education. "The maximum budget has been allotted to the education sector. We have made a big difference through infrastructure, teacher training etc", she said.

"Lakhs of children have taken admission in government schools switching from private. For five years, the results of government schools are better than private ones. This year also the result of government schools in Delhi is better than the national average of CBSE and private schools across the country", Atishi said.

The Minister also slammed the traditional system of education in the country and said that to date rote learning decided the marks in exams but DBSE prepares children with learnings more than what the textbooks can offer.

"Till now in the Indian education system, it was important to score higher numbers in exams by rote learning. If we want to make India the number one country in the world, then it is necessary for children to know a lot more than textbooks. For all these, the Delhi Board of School Education was started in 2021. We collaborated with International Baccalaureate (IB), the best board in the world. 20 of our schools are affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education. Fifty schools will be added in the next session which will include private schools too", Atishi said.

As informed by the minister in the briefing, this year, under DBSE, 1,594 children appeared for class 10 and 672 children appeared for class 12. The streams offered in class 12 under the board include Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics

Atishi further said that under DBSE, two-term exams are conducted unlike other boards in the country and the results of both will be released at the end of the year.

"This board is very different from the rest. Other boards have only one final exam. But there are two term exams under DBSE, and the results of both come at the end of the year. The entire assessment of one year is also included in the result", Atishi said.

The minister added that the exams under DBSE are not based on rote learning but on criteria. "There are different criteria for different subjects. Here the number is not given on the basis of filling the page. Answers are sought from children on the basis of analysis. The report cards are given to students based on grade level. 8-grade points are set up", she said.

"There were four streams in class 10. This time a total of 1,582 children appeared for both exams. Out of these. 776 have achieved the highest grade, 6 and 7 grade. Eight children could not reach the qualifying grade. There will be a separate exam for them", Atishi said.

On class 12 results, the minister said that 668 children appeared for both exams. "Out of the 668 children, 299 achieved 6 and 7 grades. three children could not reach the qualifying grade. There will be a separate exam for them", the minister added.

On the questions being raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the results of Delhi government schools, Atishi said, "The question is whether they (BJP) or any of their state governments have the guts to get all their children to take exams through the CBSE board. 90 per cent of CBSE schools are private schools. Then apart from all Delhi government schools, only Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya are government schools which are affiliated with CBSE. Today the government schools of Delhi have brought better results than the private schools across the country. Perhaps, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva does not know how to see the data, if he wants, he can get himself an admission in one of our schools and undergo training."

Reacting to the Supreme Court's order regarding services, Atishi said, "Action will be taken on those officers who skip work regularly. There are only a few officers who are not following the orders of the Supreme Court. But most of the officers follow the rules.