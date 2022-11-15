JUST IN
Build an equity-heavy portfolio for your child's higher education goals

This is essential to combat the high inflation in cost of education

higher education | Personal Finance  | Saving Scheme

Karthik Jerome  |  New Delhi 

foreign education

In a recent ruling, the Supreme Court upheld an Andhra Pradesh High Court judgement that had quashed the state government’s decision to enhance the tuition fee in medical colleges to Rs 24 lakh a year, seven times the fee fixed earlier.

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 19:15 IST

