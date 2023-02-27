SSC CGL Tier 1 scorecard 2022 releasing today: Check details here

JUST IN
The SSC CGL mark sheet can be downloaded from the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Sonika Nitin Nimje  |  Delhi 

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) Tier 1 exam scorecard for the year 2022 on Monday. The earlier date was February 22. The SSC CGL mark sheet can be downloaded from the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL 2022 Tier-I (Computer-Based Examination) was held from December 1 to 13, and the results were announced on February 9. On February 27, the Commission will post the marks of qualified and unqualified candidates on its website. By logging in with their registered ID and password from February 27 to March 13, candidates will be able to view their individual scores.

The notice stated, "All candidates are hereby informed that the marks and final answer keys of the CGLE, 2022 (Tier-I) have now been rescheduled for uploading on the Commission's website from 27 February 2023 to 13 March 2023."

Here's how to look at SSC CGL Tier 1 scorecard:

To access the SSC CGL Tier 1 marksheet, go to the official website at ssc.nic.in and sign in with your registered ID and password.

Then, go to ‘Results’-‘CGL’ and click on the link for the appropriate position.

You can then download the marksheet and verify it by looking up the roll number.

Candidates have been placed in category-based shortlists for the Tier-II exam based on their scores on the Tier-I exam. The tier 1 exam has been passed by more than 62,000 candidates. From March 2 to March 7, the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam is scheduled.

In order to fill various Group "B" and "C" positions in various Ministries, Departments, Organisations, and Constitutional Bodies, Statutory Bodies, Tribunals, etc., the Commission will conduct the SSC CGL 2022 exam.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks (Scorecard) Exam: Overview

Exam Authority

Staff Selection Commission

Exam Name

Combined Graduate Level Exam 2022

Candidates Registered

33,55,194

Appeared

16,16,687 (48.18%)

Absent

17,38,507 (51.82%)

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022

09 February 2023

Number of Selected Candidates in Tier I

3,86,652

SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks 2023

27 February 2023

Last Date to Check SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks

13 March 2023

SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2023

27 February 2023

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2023

02nd to 07th March 2023

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 19:28 IST

