The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start accepting online applications for scanned copies of evaluated answer sheets today, May 19. Students can use the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, to request access to their evaluated answer books.

The application window will remain open till May 22, 2026. However, the link had not been activated at the time of writing, with several students reporting issues accessing the portal.

One user posted on X, “Post result activities link not working for 12 class re-evaluation. What is wrong? CBSE KINDLY NOTE AND RECTIFY THE SAME. VERY DISAPPOINTED". The application window will stay open from May 19 to May 22, 2026.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to apply for scanned answer sheets?

· Visit the official CBSE website.

· Press on the “Pareeksha Sangam" link available on the homepage.

· Choose the “Schools" section.

· A new page will display on the screen.

· Press on the “Scanned Copy Application" link.

· Fill in the required login credentials.

· Enter the necessary details and proceed further.

· Pay the application fee online.

· Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

· Keep a printed copy of the confirmation page for later reference.

CBSE Class 12th result revaluation 2026 fees

For each answer book, candidates must pay a processing fee of Rs 100. The fee was previously Rs 700, but it has since been lowered. The dates of the verification and re-evaluation process are May 26–29. The re-evaluation fee has been changed from Rs 100 to Rs 25 for each question.

The entire procedure, including submitting the application and paying the money, must be done online, according to CBSE's clarification. Requests sent offline or after the deadline will not be accepted.

Only online payment methods like credit card, debit card, or net banking are accepted for the processing charge. Payments through cash, checks, money orders, demand drafts (DD), postal orders, or money orders are not accepted.

More about the CBSE Class 12th Revaluation 2026

This year, the procedure is more important as CBSE admitted that there may have been evaluation errors when reviewing about 1.25 crore response scripts. On May 13 at 1:30 pm, the board announced the Class 12 results, which showed a reduced overall pass percentage of 85.20% compared to 88.39% the previous year.