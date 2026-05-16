CBSE mandates three-language model from Class 9, no Board exam for third

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made the study of three languages compulsory for students from Class IX beginning July 1, while clarifying that there will be no Board examination for the third language (R3) in Class X.

In a circular issued on May 15, the CBSE said that at least two of the three languages must be native Indian languages, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

"With effect from July 1, 2026, for Class IX, the study of three languages (R1, R2, R3) shall be compulsory, with at least two languages being native Indian languages," the circular stated.

However, the CBSE said no Board examination would be conducted for the third language at the Class X level in order to "keep the focus on learning and reduce any undue pressure on students".

"All assessments for R3 shall be entirely school-based and internal. The performance of students in R3 will be duly reflected in the CBSE certificate," the CBSE said, adding that no student would be barred from appearing in the Class X Board examinations because of R3.

The CBSE said schools may offer any language from the CBSE list of subjects, provided at least two of the three chosen languages are native Indian languages. Foreign languages can only be studied as the third language if the other two are Indian languages, or as an optional fourth language.

As part of the transition, the CBSE said Class IX students would temporarily use Class VI R3 textbooks for the chosen language until dedicated secondary-stage textbooks become available. Schools have also been asked to supplement the material with local or state literary content.

The circular further stated that schools facing shortages of qualified language teachers may adopt interim measures such as inter-school resource sharing, virtual teaching support, or engagement of retired teachers and qualified postgraduates.

The CBSE also announced relaxations for Children with Special Needs (CwSN), schools situated outside India, and foreign students returning to India on a case-by-case basis.