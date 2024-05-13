Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

CBSE Class 12 results: 87.98% of students pass exams, girls outshine boys

Last year, the total pass percentage was 87.33%

School,Students

Representative image (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Girls have again outshone boys in the CBSE Class 12 board exams, results for which were declared on Monday with 87.98 per cent students passing the test.
Last year, the total pass percentage was 87.33 per cent.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Officials said 91.52 per cent girls cleared the exam, 6.40 percentage points higher than boys' pass percentage.
"A total of 24,068 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 1,16,145 students have scored above 90 per cent," an official said.
More than 122,000 lcandidates have been placed in 'compartment'. The number this year is slightly less than that of last year, the officials said.
This time, more than 1.621 mn candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted at 7,126 centres.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CBSE result CBSE Results CBSE schools CBSE class 10 results CBSE Class 12 Result

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIndia VIX Share PriceBomb Threats in Jaipur SchoolsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon