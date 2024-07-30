Schools to mark Savarkar Jayanti, Article 370 abrogation: Rajasthan govt

The Rajasthan Education Department has unveiled the academic calendar for the 2024-25 school year, incorporating new commemorative dates for government and private schools. Among the additions are the celebration of Veer Savarkar Jayanti on May 28 and the marking of August 5 as "Swarn Mukut Mastak Diwas" to commemorate the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The release of the academic calendar has ignited political controversy, with Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra criticising the BJP-led state government for what he termed a "shameless" attempt to advance political agendas.

"The Congress opposes this politicisation of education and imposing its divisive ideology on students," Dotasra said.

In a similar vein, Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi has slammed the new educational calendar, alleging it politicises education and promotes "Hindutva" ideology. Chaturvedi said that educational efforts should focus on academic content rather than elevating figures such as Veer Savarkar, whom he accuses of having sought forgiveness from the British.

In response, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Mukesh Pareek charged the Congress with engaging in appeasement politics. Pareek emphasised that the BJP's objective is to motivate students by highlighting the contributions of significant historical figures such as Maharana Pratap and Veer Savarkar.

Meanwhile, School Education Minister Madan Dilawar has challenged the portrayal of historical figures like Vinayak Damodar (Veer) Savarkar and Maharana Pratap. Dilawar argues that past representations unfairly idealised Mughal emperor Akbar and misrepresented Savarkar’s role in the independence movement.

Calendar also has 'no bag day', 'Surya Namaskar Diwas'

Separately, the department has also introduced "no bag day" on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. On these days, students will participate in various activities without their school bags.

According to the academic calendar released by Director of Education Ashish Modi, schools will be open for 213 days, with 152 days designated as holidays, including Sundays.

The new academic year will commence on July 1, 2025. The Shivira Panchang, the calendar issued by the secondary education department, also includes various observances such as Surya Namaskar Diwas on February 4, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 7, Mother's Day-Father's Day on February 14, and Subhas Chandra Bose Diwas, also known as Desh Prem Diwas, on January 23.

Additionally, the primary school education department's annual calendar, released on July 9, highlighted the celebration of the Ram temple consecration.

(With agency inputs)