Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / CBSE Class 12th Chemistry exam analysis 2025: Students, teachers' reactions

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry exam analysis 2025: Students, teachers' reactions

CBSE class 12th Chemistry paper 2025 took place today at 10.30 am and concluded at 1.30 pm. Post-exams, students have started sharing their thoughts about the exam

CBSE, students

CBSE class 12 chemistry exam held today, February 27, 2025. Students who appeared in the examiantion thinks that the exam was moderate in difficulty.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CBSE Class 12th chemistry exam analysis 2025: The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam 2025 was held today, February 27  (Thursday) from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
 
A total of 77,88,165 students are appearing for the CBSE Class 12 exams 2025 this year and all students must carry their CBSE Class 12 admit card 2025 and school ID to sit in the exam hall. 
 
Delhi Metro has started a good initiative to prioritise CBSE board exam candidates in frisking and ticketing to facilitate board students.
 
After today's exam, many students and subject experts shared their thoughts about the chemistry question paper.  
 

Also Read

students, student, School students

CBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025: Students, teachers' reactions

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper 2025: Student reactions and exam analysis

education, students, schools, books, studying, exams, entrance

CBSE class 12 Business Studies paper analysis: Students call it 'moderate'

students, student, School students

CBSE Class 10 Science exam 2025 analysis: What students said about paper

education, students, schools, books, studying, exams, entrance

CBSE Class 10 English exam analysis 2025: Students call it 'balanced paper'

CBSE class 12th chemistry exam analysis 2025: Student reaction

Initial students feedback shows that the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam 2025 paper was “moderately” difficult. The paper is believed to have maintained a balanced mix of conceptual, numerical, and application-based questions. 
 
However, some students think that the organic chemistry section was relatively easy, while some students struggled with numerical problems in physical chemistry that need a deeper concepts' understanding.

CBSE class 12th chemistry exam analysis 2025: What subject experts think?

Subject experts and teachers thinks that the paper was well-structured and aligned CBSE syllabus. They appreciated the case-based and assertion-reasoning questions to test students' understanding rather than memorisation. While some experts mentioned that students who studied from NCERT books and solved previous years' question papers would have found the exam easier.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2025: Important facts

Exam Name CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2025
Exam Name CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2025
Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
Official Website cbse.nic.in
Subject Chemistry
Exam Date February 27, 2025
Exam Timings 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Types of Questions MCQs, Short and Long Answer Type Questions
Total Marks 70
Difficulty Level Moderate

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Paper 2025: Question Paper Pattern

The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry paper 2025 is divided into five sections; Section A consists of 16 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each carrying 1 mark, followed by Section B which has 5 very short answer questions worth 2 marks each. Section C has 7 short answer questions each carrying 3 marks and Section D features 2 case-based questions each carrying 4 marks. The last Section E contains 3 long answer questions, each worth 5 marks.

CBSE Class 12 Passing Marks 2025

To clear the CBSE class 12 chemistry examination, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate and a minimum of 33 per cent marks separately in both theory and practical exams to qualify.
 

More From This Section

CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 exam: Timetable announced, key updates at official website

Class 12 CBSE board

CBSE approves draft norms for conducting Class-10 board exams twice a year

ICSI

ICSI CS Professional Programme, Executive result out; Here's how to check

students, university

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025 out: Steps to download 1st, 2nd year admit card

Exam results, results

RPSC RAS Prelims final result 2024-25 out on official website, details here

Topics : CBSE exam CBSE class 12 CBSE board exams education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayBuy now, Pay LaterLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayEnd of EB-5 visaIbrahim ZadranDelhi airport T2 shut
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon