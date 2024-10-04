Business Standard
Home / Education / News / IBPS Clerk 2024: Prelims scorecard now available at ibps.in; details inside

IBPS Clerk 2024: Prelims scorecard now available at ibps.in; details inside

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card 2024 today, October 4, 2024 on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

IBPS Clerk 2024

IBPS Clerk 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Candidates can view their section-by-section marks on the scorecards for the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2024, which have been announced by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). On October 4, 2024, the scorecards were made available on www.ibps.in, the official IBPS website. By entering their registration number and password, candidates can view their scores.
Most importantly, the scorecards are available to all applicants who took the preliminary exam, even if they are not eligible to take the main exam. The scorecards offer a thorough breakdown of both section-wise and total marks.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

IBPS Clerk 2024: How to download

    • Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
    • Press on IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card 2024 link available on the home page.
    • A new page will be displayed where candidates will have to fill in the login details.
    • Once done, press on submit and your scorecard will be showcased.

More From This Section

Allahabad High Court, HC, high court, Allahabad

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: Registration for 3306 posts open

Exam, National exam

SSC CGL examination 2024: CGL tier 1 answer key to be announced soon

Exam, National exam

BTEUP 2024: Result out at bteup.ac.in, download your semester marksheet

AP TET 2024

AP TET 2024: Exam started today; check guidelines and admit card link

College students, students

Rajasthan University BEd 2nd Year Result 2024 released, here's how to check

    • View the scorecard and download the page.
    • Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

IBPS Clerk 2024: Important dates 

This year, a lot of people applied for the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam, which was held on August 24, 25, and 31, 2024. The Mains Exam, which will fill 6,128 clerical positions, will be attended by those who achieved higher scores than the prelim cutoff. 
The IBPS Clerk prelims examination result was declared on October 1, 2024. The result will be accessible on the official website from October 1 to October 7, 2024. The IBPS Clerk preliminary examination was conducted on August 24, 25, and 31, 2024.
Candidates are eligible to take the main test if they passed the IBPS Clerk preliminary exam. The anticipated date of the primary examination is October 13, 2024. 

Also Read

IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2024

IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2024: Admit cards to be out soon at official website

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2024

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2024: Admit card announced at ibps.in, details inside

finance banking fintech

IBPS RRB Clerk 2024: Result announced at ibps.in; check details inside

IBPS RRB PO 2024

IBPS RRB PO 2024: Prelims exam result declared at ibps.in, check details

banking sector

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2024: Registration deadline extended till August 28

Topics : IBPS exam Indian banking system Indian banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon