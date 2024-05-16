MAH MBA CET Result 2024: Result declared. Here's how to check, download

State Common Entrance Test Cell released the MAH MBA CET Result 2024 on Thursday. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2024 results through the official website -- https://cetcell.mahacet.org/.

The examination was held for students seeking admission to MBA and MMS programmes in Maharashtra. A total of 130,927 students registered for the MAH MBA CET 2024, out of which 112,208 students appeared for the examination.

The answers key was released on April 1, 2024, and the final results were based on this key. The duration of the examination was 150 minutes. It comprised around 200 multiple-choice questions with no negative marking.

The merit list of the qualifying candidates will be out later, after which students can apply for the MAH MBA counselling process.

Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website using login credentials. The scorecards will show your name, date of birth, marks obtained, status and more.

How to download MAH MBA CET results 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check MAH MBA CET 2024 results:

Step 1: Head to the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell website -- https://cetcell.mahacet.org/.

Step 2: On the home page check for the "MAH-CET MBA/MMS 2024 scorecard download".

Step 3: Enter your login details like application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Once you log in, your scorecard will appear on your display.

Step 5: Make sure you download a PDF and save it at a secure location on your device.

MAH MBA CET Result 2024: Objection redressal report

A total of 415 objections were received, out of which 43 were from Abstract Reasoning, 255 from Logical Reasoning, 57 from Quantitative Aptitude and 60 from Verbal Ability.