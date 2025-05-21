Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Odisha CHSE Class 12th results 2025 to be out today at chseodisha.nic.in

Odisha CHSE Class 12th results 2025 to be out today at chseodisha.nic.in

The CHSE Odisha is set to release the Class 12th results on May 21, 2025. Students can access their marksheets on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in using their login credentials

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Odisha CHSE 12th results 2025: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is set to release the Class 12th results 2025 today, May 21, at 4 pm. Students can check and download their Odisha board intermediate marksheets from the official website, chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
 
Over 3.9 lakh students appeared for the CHSE Class 12th examination held from February 18 to March 27, 2025, in pen and paper format. 
 
The digital marksheet downloaded from the official website is provisional, and all the students are advised to get the original CHSE marksheet from their respective schools.
 
Last year, the Odisha board announced Class 12th results on May 26.   ALSO READ | Odisha extends UG admission deadline to June 1 as Class 12 results delayed

Odisha Class 12th results 2025: Date and time

As per reports, the Odisha board is likely to announce the CHSE Odisha Class 12th results 2025 today, May 21, at 4 pm.

Odisha CHSE 12th results: Official websites

Students will be able to download their CHSE Odisha 12th results from the following websites:
  • chseodisha.nic.in
  • orissaresults.nic.in

How to check and download the CHSE Odisha 12th results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download CHSE 12th results 2025:
  • Visit the Official website, chseodisha.nic.in
  • On the home page, check for the 'Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2025' link.
  • Enter your login details, such as roll number and registration number, in the respective fields.
  • Then click on the submit button to check your results.
  • Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

How to check Odisha CHSE Class 12th results via SMS?

Here are the simple steps to check CHSE Class 12th results via SMS:
  • Type ‘RESULT FOR12 ROLL NUMBER’ and send it to 56263.
  • The board will directly send the CHSE Odisha 12th results 2025 to your phone.

  ALSO READ | RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th and 12th board results 2025 releasing soon

 

How to check Odisha CHSE Class 12th results via DigiLocker?

Students can also check their CHSE board results via DigiLocker. Here's how to check:
  • Visit the DigiLocker website digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app
  • Then click on the ‘Register for DigiLocker’ option and register with your mobile number.
  • Create your credentials with a username and password.
  • Link your Aadhaar number.
  • Then log in to your DigiLocker account and download your CHSE Odisha HS results 2025.

Odisha CHSE 12th results 2025: Last years’ stream-wise pass percentage 

Here's the steam-wise pass percentage:
  • Science: 86.93 per cent
  • Commerce: 82.27 per cent
  • Arts: 80.95 per cent

Topics : Odisha board exam results Board results Class 12 results

First Published: May 21 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

