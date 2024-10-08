Business Standard
CISCE to introduce robotics, AI in curriculum for class 11, 12 from 2025-26

Along with the new subjects, the council will introduce a 'holistic progress card' to evaluate students' growth in both academic and non-academic areas

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Starting from the 2025-26 academic session, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which conducts the ICSE and ISC board exams, will implement significant changes in its academic framework. These reforms are designed to align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and are expected to impact over three million students across India, according to a report by The Times of India.

Robotics, AI to become part of curriculum

One of the key reforms includes introducing robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) as subjects for students in Classes XI and XII, the report said. For younger students, elements of AI and coding will be integrated into their computer science curriculum, with an emphasis on teaching these technologies in a simplified and cohesive manner.

Competency-based exams

In addition to the new subjects, the council will launch a ‘holistic progress card’, aimed at assessing students’ development across academic and non-academic areas. This 360-degree evaluation system will provide a more comprehensive view of students’ achievements, the report said.

Changes will also be introduced in the structure of board exams. From 2025, 25 per cent of exam questions will be competency-based, increasing to 40 per cent by 2026 and 50 per cent by 2027. These questions will focus on assessing students' core skills and critical thinking rather than rote learning.

School improvement initiatives

To improve educational standards, CISCE also plans to roll out digital assessments for Classes III, V, and VIII starting from 2025-26. These assessments are designed to help identify students in need of additional support or those excelling beyond their grade level. Moreover, a school improvement plan will be introduced, encouraging high-performing schools to collaborate with state governments to uplift the quality of education in government institutions, the report said.

The overall goal of these reforms is to create a balanced, skills-based educational environment that better prepares students for real-world challenges.

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

