COMEDK UGET 2024: UGET results will be out soon on official website

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will be announcing the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2024 results on its official website today, May 24. Applicants can view their results starting at 2 pm by visiting comedk.org and signing in with their user ID and password.

Apart from the results, the COMEDK rank card for 2024 will be available on the website. It's important to note that the COMEDK 2024 results will only be accessible on the website, so until the admission process is completed, the students must secure their scorecards.

COMEDK UGET 2024: Important dates

The COMEDK answer key was made available on the Consortium's official website on May 14. Candidates had until May 16 to list their objections in regards to the answer key while the final answer key was declared on May 21, considering various factors. The final answer key produced after examining the objections will be used to decide the COMEDK 2024 final results.

On May 12, COMEDK UGET 2024 was held in three shifts i.e, morning between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m., afternoon between 1 and 4 p.m., and evening between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. For each right response, applicants got one mark while there was no negative marking for incorrect answers submitted.

COMEDK UGET 2024 Results: Steps to Check

Step 1: Log on to comedk.org, the official COMEDK website.

Step 2: Visit the homepage and press the “Candidate Login” option.

Step 3: Enter your user ID and password in the needed sections.

Step 4: View the information on the COMEDK rank card that appeared.

Step 5: Print a copy of the COMEDK scorecard 2024 for future use.

What is COMEDK UGET?

COMEDK or Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental College of Karnataka or, COMEDK is an independent institution that holds state-level entrance tests called COMEDK UGET for admission to undergrad engineering courses in Karnataka.

The institution essentially comprises reputed administrative and senior academics who organise the exam to select potential candidates in a fair and open manner.

COMEDK has gained a lot of popularity since it was established in 2004-2005, and it now administers the entrance exam for a number of engineering, medical, and dental colleges.