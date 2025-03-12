Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DDU UG, PG 2025: Results out at official website, know how to download

DDU UG, PG 2025: Results out at official website, know how to download

DDU UG PG 2025: Results for BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, and other programmes are now available online at ddugu.ac.in for semester and annual exams

Exam results, results

Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

DDU Result 2025 OUT: Previously known as Gorakhpur University, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University (DDU) has formally released the results for a number of undergraduate and graduate programmes for 2025. Semester and annual exams for BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, and a number of other programmes are included in the results. 
 
The students who sat for the exams can view their results online on the official university website at ddugu.ac.in. They must enter their date of birth and roll number in order to view the results. 
 
The website will use the student’s date of birth and roll number as login information. The DDU UG, PG semester scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save the 2025 DDU UG, PG semester scorecard in PDF format, then print it off.

Gorakhpur University Results 2025: How to check?

Candidates can view their semester results for several UG and PG courses online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to view the DDU results PDF.
 
Step 1: Go to the official website of the university - ddugu.ac.in
 
Step 2: Press on the ‘Student’s Corner’ segment given in the menu bar.
 
Step 3: Press on the ‘Results’ section given in there.
 
Step 3: Choose your course and click on it.
 
Step 4: Fill in your roll number, date of birth, and press on the search result button.
 
Step 5: View the results and download the PDF for future use. 

DDU UG, PG results 2025: Insights 

The results of several semester exams for both undergraduate and graduate programs have been uploaded by the university. Since all of the results are now accessible online, students may read and download them with ease from any location. Students should save a copy of their results after downloading them for use in admissions or other academic procedures in the future.
 
Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, founded in 1957, is a renowned university in Uttar Pradesh. The institution offers a broad range of academic programmes, including undergraduate, graduate, M.Phil., and doctorate degrees, and is recognised by the institution Grants Commission (UGC). Arts, management, engineering, science, commerce, law, medicine, agriculture, and more are all covered by its many faculties.
 

 

 

Topics : Gorakhpur exam results University education

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

