ICSI CSEET July 2023 result is set to release today at 4 pm, details below

The ICSI is set to release the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result today, August 9, 2023, at 4 pm. Students can download the result from the official website, at icsi.edu

Indian students

The ICSI is set to release the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result today

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 4:16 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to announce the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) today, August 9, 2023, at 4 pm.

Students who gave exams in July sessions can check and download their ICSI CSEET result from the official website, at icsi.edu. The result will be live on the website soon, and candidates can check and download the result by entering the login credentials like the exam roll number. 

ICSI had conducted the CSEET exams on July 30 and August 1.

ICSI released an official statement saying that the results of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) exams, which were held on July 30 and August 1, 2023, would be announced today, August 9, at 4 pm IST.

Students could also check their subject-wise marks, which would also be available on the institute's official website at www.icsi.edu.

The institute also mentioned in its notice that no physical copy of result-cum-marks statement would be released to the candidates.

The CSEET exams 2023 consisted of four papers with 35 questions each. The first paper is on business communication, the second paper is on legal and logical thinking, the third paper is on the economic and business environment and the fourth paper is on current affairs and communication skills. 

The exam has 200 marks and every section is worth 50 marks and candidates need to secure at least 40 per cent marks in each paper and aggregate 50 per cent marks to qualify the examination.

How to check and download the ICSI CSEET exams July 2023 result?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the ICSI CSEET exams July 2023 result:
  • Visit the official website, i.e., icsi.edu
  • On the home page, click on the link available for the CSEET scorecard for July 2023.
  • A new window will appear, and enter your login credentials on the new page.
  • Your ICSI CSEET 2023 mark sheet will appear on your screen.
  • You can download and take the printout of your mark sheet for future reference.

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 4:14 PM IST

