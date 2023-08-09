The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to announce the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) today, August 9, 2023, at 4 pm.

Students who gave exams in July sessions can check and download their ICSI CSEET result from the official website, at icsi.edu. The result will be live on the website soon, and candidates can check and download the result by entering the login credentials like the exam roll number.

ICSI had conducted the CSEET exams on July 30 and August 1.

ICSI released an official statement saying that the results of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) exams, which were held on July 30 and August 1, 2023, would be announced today, August 9, at 4 pm IST.

Students could also check their subject-wise marks, which would also be available on the institute's official website at www.icsi.edu.

The institute also mentioned in its notice that no physical copy of result-cum-marks statement would be released to the candidates.

Also Read GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur to release scorecard today at official website NEET PG 2023 scorecard likely be tomorrow. Check complete details BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result Karnataka KCET Results 2023 declared at kea.kar.nic.in, here's how to check ICAI CA result 2023: Everything you need to know about May session result CGBSE announces 10th, 12th Supplementary exam results 2023, check link here RNC GNM result 2023 released: Check how to download results at rncexam.in Book Lovers Day 2023: History, Importance, Quotes, and Everything Parliament passes Bill to empower Prez with management IIMs' accountability IIT-Madras is set to begin registration for JAM 2023 exam on September 5

The CSEET exams 2023 consisted of four papers with 35 questions each. The first paper is on business communication, the second paper is on legal and logical thinking, the third paper is on the economic and business environment and the fourth paper is on current affairs and communication skills.

The exam has 200 marks and every section is worth 50 marks and candidates need to secure at least 40 per cent marks in each paper and aggregate 50 per cent marks to qualify the examination.

How to check and download the ICSI CSEET exams July 2023 result?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the ICSI CSEET exams July 2023 result: