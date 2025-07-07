Monday, July 07, 2025 | 02:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / HPCET counselling 2025: Schedule, registration, seat allotment & more

HPCET counselling 2025: Schedule, registration, seat allotment & more

The Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2025 counselling schedule has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) on the official website at himtu.ac.in

HPCET counselling 2025

HPCET counselling 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2025 counselling schedule has been formally issued by the Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU). Every applicant who is qualified and interested in the counseling procedure can view their schedule on the official website, himtu.ac.in. 
 
The counselling procedure will be conducted in three rounds, with the first round of registration starting on June 10 and continuing until June 30, 2025. This year’s admissions will consider both HPCET and JEE Main scores for seat allocation. Enter and lock your choices between July 1 and 5.

HPCET Counselling 2025: Steps to register

Go to the official website at himtu.ac.in
 
Press on the HPCET 2025 counselling link
Register utilising your HPCET/JEE Main credentials

Also Read

cloud burst, kullu cloud burst, Himachal Pradesh cloud burst, HP Cloud Burst

Himachal rains: Rescue ops on to trace 30 missing, landslides in Mandi

Beas River, River

Himachal rainfall: About 72 people lost their lives, says deputy CM

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, HP CM

Himachal rainfall: Red alert in 3 districts, CM says 'we are ready'

Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama turns 90, urges compassion and peace in birthday message

Landslide, Shimla Landslide

Search on for missing as toll rises to 75 in Himachal after monsoon havoc

Enter in academic and personal details
Upload the essential documents
JEE Main candidates must pay a counselling fee (Rs. 1,600 for General, Rs. 800 for SC/ST/BPL). HPCET candidates are exempt from this fee.  ALSO READ | ICAI CA May 2025 toppers: Rajan Kabra tops final; check merit list here

HPCET Counselling 2025: Eligibility 

50% seats for HPCET 2025 qualified candidates
50% seats for JEE Main candidates, in case of vacant seats, they may be filled based on the Class 12 merit list.

HPCET Counselling 2025: Documents 

HPCET/JEE Main scorecard
10+2 mark sheet and pass certificate
Category, income, and domicile certificates (if applicable)
Birth certificate or Class 10 mark sheet for DOB proof
Identity proof (Aadhaar card, passport, etc.)
Relevant affidavits for schemes such as Beti Hai Anmol, Kashmiri Migrant, etc.  ALSO READ | AP EAMCET counselling 2025 begins today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

HPCET Counselling 2025: What next?

The university will release the seat allocation results publicly following the conclusion of the choice locking period. Before the deadline, chosen applicants must download their allotment letter and report to the designated institution. If this is not done, the candidate will lose their seat and may run in later rounds.
 
Candidates should be aware that their JEE Mains results, in addition to their HPCET 2025 marks, will be used to determine their admission. Half of the seats are reserved for HPCET-qualified applicants, and the other half are reserved for applicants who choose to enrol using their JEE Mains scores. If there are still open seats, they will be filled based on the candidates' class 12th.
 
It is recommended that candidates thoroughly check their documents before submitting them.
 
Students must prioritise their choices according to their academic interests, location, and college reputation. This is an important phase in the process.
 
Seat distribution is solely determined by availability, scorecard, and merit. 

What is HPCET?

The Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test is known as HPCET. For admission to a variety of undergraduate and graduate professional programs in Himachal Pradesh, the Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) administers this state-level entrance exam. These courses include, among others, MBA, MCA, B.Tech, and B.Pharmacy.
 

More From This Section

ICAI India

ICAI CA May 2025 toppers: Rajan Kabra tops final; check merit list here

Online education (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP EAMCET counselling 2025 begins today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

CUET UG counselling 2025

CUET UG counselling 2025: Dates out for top universities; details inside

women employees, female workforce

Women's enrolment rises sharply at IIMs as B-schools push for diversity

Online education (Photo: Bloomberg)

Delhi University UG admissions to begin from August 1 via CSAS portal

Topics : Himachal Pradesh exam results Entrance Exams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanAP EAMCET Counselling 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon