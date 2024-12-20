Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 07:09 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / DU to introduce one-year PG course from 2026, proposal to be discussed soon

DU to introduce one-year PG course from 2026, proposal to be discussed soon

DU is now preparing to implement this system, with separate curricula being developed for one-year and two-year PG programmes

Delhi University, DU

DU has already implemented a four-year undergraduate programme, with the third semester currently underway | File image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 7:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In line with the National Education Policy, Delhi University will introduce a one-year postgraduate programme starting in 2026.

The draft proposal will be discussed at the Academic Council meeting scheduled for December 27, according to the agenda to be tabled for the meeting.

Several changes have been incorporated into the plan, but some teachers have criticised the move, alleging it is being rushed for discussion.

DU has already implemented a four-year undergraduate programme, with the third semester currently underway.

Under this framework, students exiting after the first year receive a certificate, those leaving after the second year are awarded a diploma, and those completing three years obtain a degree. Students who complete the fourth year earn a degree with honours.

 

Also Read

Delhi University

DU Recruitment 2024: Registration opens for 137 non-teaching positions

Delhi University, DU

DU elections: ABVP, NSUI secure dominance in several colleges of university

Indian youth

Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue' to be held on Jan 11-12: PM Modi

Delhi Air Pollution

Physical classes in Delhi schools, DU to be suspended due to air pollution

Delhi University, DU

DU campuses still 'shabby', defaced walls should be painted: Delhi HC

After three years, students can opt for a two-year PG course, while those completing four years can enrol in the one-year PG programme.

DU is now preparing to implement this system, with separate curricula being developed for one-year and two-year PG programmes.

Under the one-year PG programme, students will earn 22 credits per semester, totalling 44 credits for the degree. For the two-year course, students will earn 88 credits. According to UGC standards, the level for the two-year degree will be 6.5, while the one-year degree will be at level 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IIM Calcutta, IIM C,

IIM CAT Result 2024: Results may be out soon, final answer key released

MP Board 2025

MP Board 2025: Time table for class 5 and class 8 out at official website

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

NTA to conduct only higher education entrance exams from 2025: Pradhan

SBI Clerk 2024

SBI Clerk 2024 Notification for 13,735 Junior Associates posts announced

students, student, School students

NCERT textbooks to get cheaper next year as printing capacity triples

Topics : Delhi University education national education policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 7:04 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon