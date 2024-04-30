TS SSC 2024: Class 10 exam result out, girls lead with 93 pass percentage

Today, April 30, the TS SSC Class 10 results were announced by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana. Students who showed up for the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate exam 2024 can now take a look at their scores on the official site at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Burra Venkatesham, Principal Secretary to the Government, Education Department made the announcement. TS Class 10 board result saw an overall pass percentage of 91.31%. Girls continue to excel, with a pass rate of 93.23 percent, compared to 89.42 percent for boys. This result features the strong performance of female students in Telangana.

TS SSC 10th Results 2024: What is the overall performance of private candidates?

The passing percentage of the private candidate was 49.73 percent, with 47.73 percent of boys passing and 54.14 percent of girls passing.

Pass percentage of boys who showed up in the exam this year is 89.92%, while that of girls is 91.31%. A total of 5,05,813 students took the SSC March public exam.

TS SSC 10th Results 2024: Steps to apply for recounting

Candidates must apply directly to the Hyderabad office of the Director of Government Examinations for recounting. They can likewise send their application through post.

TS SSC 10th Results 2024: Fees of re-verification cum photocopy of answer sheets

Students who need re-verification cum photocopy of answer sheets are required to submit applications online by head teachers of schools. For the same, they must pay 1,000 per paper.

TS SSC 10th Results 2024: Supplementary exam date

Students who are expected to apply for SSC advanced supplementary tests need to prepare in their particular subjects. From June 3 to June 13, the test will be given.

TS SSC 10th Results: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, press the link for TS SSC Exam 2024 results.

Step 3: Fill in your registration number and other essential details.

Step 4: Your TS SSC Result 2024 mark sheets will showcase on the screen.

Step 5: Get a copy and save it for later.

TS SSC 10th Results: Steps to check via SMS

• To get to your TS SSC Result 2024 through SMS, first, open the SMS application on your mobile phones.

• Then type TS10 alongside your roll number.

• Whenever you've entered your roll number, send the message to 56263.

• Shortly after sending the SMS, you will receive a response containing your TS SSC Result 2024.