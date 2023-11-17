SBI Clerk 2023 posts: Notification, Application fee, Eligibility & Process

State Bank of India announced the recruitment notification for SBI Clerk 2023 on November 16, 2023 to fill up the vacancies for the positions of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales). The interested candidates need to apply online for the test. The bank has advertised 8283 openings for the post. The link for the SBI Clerk application online was activated on November 17, 2023.

The last date to apply for the test is January 7, 2023. The prelims test will be held in January 2024 and the mains test will be held in February 2024.

SBI Clerk selection procedure involves prelims test, mains and local language test. The final selection of applicants is done based on their performance in the mains test subject to qualification in the local language test.

SBI Clerk 2023: Important Dates

• Opening of application: November 17, 2023

• Closing of application: December 7, 2023

• Prelims exam: January 2024

• Main exam: February 2024.

SBI Clerk 2023: Salary

SBI Clerk remuneration is INR 19,900 (INR 17,900 plus two advance increments admissible to graduates). SBI Clerk pay scale is INR 17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550-1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920. Besides, applicants are entitled to many allowances as below:

• Dearness Allowance is calculated on the basis of Consumer Price Index

• Transport Allowance

• Medical Allowance

• Newspaper Allowance

• Furniture Allowance

• Bag Allowance

• House Rent Allowance (HRA) depends on the place of posting of the employees. This component is usually higher in metro cities as compared to urban, semi-urban, or rural areas

• Special Allowance.

SBI Clerk: Eligibility Criteria

Graduation from any recognized University or any equivalent qualification perceived as such by the Central Government. Applicants having coordinated dual degree (IDD) certificates must guarantee that the date of passing the IDD is on or before December 31, 2023. The age limit must be between 20 years to 28 years.

SBI Clerk notification: Selection Process

The selection cycle includes on-line tests of Preliminary & Main and the selected local language. Online Preliminary Exams consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be held online. This test would be of 1-hour comprising 3 Segments like Numerical Ability, English language and Reasoning Ability.

SBI Clerk 2023 notification: Application Fees

The application fee is ₹750/- for the General/ OBC/ EWS category. SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM are excluded from the payment of fees.

SBI Clerk 2023 notification: How to apply

Go to the official website at sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings

Pick the 'Click Here for New Registration' tab

Enter all the details such as name, mobile number, email ID, etc

Registration number and password will be generated thereafter.

Upload the scanned images of the photograph and signature

Fill in your personal details, work experience, educational qualification, etc.

Submit the details

Applicants need to pay the registration fees

Takeout a printout of the application form and e-receipt.