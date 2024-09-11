UP Police Constable 2024: Answer Key out at uppbpb.gov.in, details inside

Business Standard
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has declared the UPPBPB UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 for the August 23 exams on the official UPPBPB website at uppbpb.gov.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has announced the UPPBPB Police Constable Answer Key 2024 for the August 23 exam. Applicants can view and download the provisional key through the official UPPBPB website at uppbpb.gov.in. According to the Board's official notice, the answer key and objection window for each exam date will be announced on separate dates. 
The answer key for the August 23 test date is declared, and applicants can bring up objections against the provisional key until September 15, 2024. If a candidate finds any error in the question or answer option on the answer key, they can raise objections online alongside significant documents/ information.
UP Police Constable 2024: Steps to download 

Step 1. Visit the official UPPBPB website at uppbpb.gov.in.
Step 2. Navigate the designated link for "UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024."
Step 3. You may be needed to fill in your registration number, date of birth, and question booklet number.
Step 4. Download the answer key (usually in PDF format) and carefully view your answers.

Step 5. Print a hard copy for future use.

UP Police Constable 2024: Dispute the Answer Key (if needed)

The UPPRPB offers applicants the chance to challenge the answer key assuming they accept there are errors. An online objection portal will be accessible on the website. You will need your login information, which includes your registration number, birth date, and question booklet number. 
This phased arrival of answer keys permits candidates to concentrate on their particular exam date and effectively gauge their performance. By following these steps, you can download the answer key and evaluate your performance in the UP Police Constable Recruitment test.

UP Police Constable 2024: Insights 

The UP Police Constable exam was held in two steps, the first phase on August 23, 24 and 25 and the next phase on August 30 and 31, 2024. In the state, approximately 28.91 lakh candidates have taken the phase 1 exam, and 19.26 lakh candidates have taken the phase 2 exam. 
The exam occurred at 1,174 exam centres situated in 67 districts across the state. The organisation will employ UPPBPB to fill 60,244 constable positions. For additional connected details, applicants can view at the official website of UPPBPB.


Topics : UP Police police vacancies Indian police education

