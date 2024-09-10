Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 admissions window 2025 to close soon

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) announced the Navodaya Admission Form 2025 for Class 6th students at its official website and registrations began on September 4. The Samiti is set to close the admission process soon, on September 16, 2024. The parents who want kids to take part in the class sixth selection test for the JNV session 2025-26 must register at the official portal by filling in the admission form at www.navodaya.gov.in and www.cbseitms.nic.in. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2024-25: How to Apply? Step 1. Go to the official NVS website at https://navodaya.gov.in/

Step 2. Navigate and press the link for "JNVST Class 6 Admission Form 2024-25" on the homepage.

Step 3. Carefully finish the online application form.

Step 4. Upload all essential documents and submit the needed fee.

Step 5. Submit the application form and save a copy for later.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2024-25: Insights

This opportunity permits students to apply for entry into Class 6 at these prestigious schools, which offer free education from Class 6 through 12, including convenience, food, uniforms, and books. The deadline to submit the NVS Application Form 2025-26 is September 16, 2024.

Every district has a Navodaya Vidyalaya, and keeping in mind that the entrance test for Class 6 and Class 9 is held yearly, seats are restricted. For Class 6, there are 80 seats available per school, with the majority allocated to students from rural regions and a few reserved for those from urban regions.