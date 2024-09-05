Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Education / News / IBPS RRB PO 2024: Prelims exam result declared at ibps.in, check details

IBPS RRB PO 2024: Prelims exam result declared at ibps.in, check details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday declared the results of the Prelims exam for Probationary Officers in Regional Rural Banks (IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2024)

IBPS RRB PO 2024

IBPS RRB PO 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has announced the prelims test results for Probationary Officers in Regional Rural Banks (IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2024). The applicants who took the test can view and download their prelims results from the official site at ibps.in. September 11 is the last day to download the scorecards. 
To view the results online, candidates will need their registration number and password. The IBPS RRB PO exams were conducted on August 3, 4, 10, 17, and 18. The individuals who clear the prelims test will next need to show up for the prelims exams which is scheduled for October 6, 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

IBPS RRB PO 2024: Steps to check 

Step 1. Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in
Step 2. Under the notification section, press on the IBPS RRB PO results link
Step 3. Log in using your registration number and password
Step 4. The result will be showcased on the screen

More From This Section

NEET UG 2024 Counselling

NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Registration for round 2 to begin from today

Online education (Photo: Bloomberg)

CSIR UGC NET 2024 results expected to be out soon, check details here

Exam, National exam

TNPSC Group 2 hall ticket released, here's how to check and download

AP ICET 2024

AP ICET 2024: Registration for 2nd phase counselling to begin from today

paper leak

Rajasthan Police SI paper leak: Police request govt to cancel the exam

Step 5: Print a hard copy of the result for further use.

IBPS RRB PO 2024: Exam pattern

The examination was to be held on August 4 against CRP Regional Rural Banks (RRB) XIII. There are 80 questions in the prelims exam, each worth 80 marks. The paper is divided into two segments, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude. 
There are 40 questions in the reasoning section, each has one mark. The exam duration is 25 minutes. The Quantitative Aptitude segment comprises 40 questions, each has one mark. There were 20 minutes for the exam. 
The IBPS RRB PO prelims question paper was accessible in English and regional languages in light of the exam centre chosen by the students. If any dispute occurs, the English version of the questions will be viewed as last. By getting a minimum score, candidates should be able to take both tests. For each incorrect response, one-fourth of the marks will be deducted.

IBPS RRB PO 2024: Vacancies 

The recruitment drive is being held to fill Group A - Officer (Scale 1, 2, and 3) and Group B Office Assistants (Multipurpose) across Regional Rural Banks (RRB). A total of 9,995 vacancies are being filled through the recruitment drive which has 5,585 multipurpose office assistant vacancies.

Also Read

banking sector

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2024: Registration deadline extended till August 28

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024: Notification for 6128 vacancies out at ibps.in

PremiumSBI

SBI focuses on JanDhan, trusts, societies to mobilise incremental deposits

EFTA

India-EFTA trade deal: Swiss Federal Council begins ratification process

Bruce Springsteen (Courtesy of TIFF)

Springsteen to Elton John, music greats in the spotlight at TIFF 2024

Topics : IBPS exam IBPS RRB IBPS PO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon