NEET PG 2023 scorecard likely be tomorrow. Check complete details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is likely to release the NEET PG 2023 scorecard tomorrow, i.e. Saturday, March 25. Candidates who have taken the NEET PG exam can view their results, at the NBE's official website, natboard.edu.in.

The NEET PG results were made public on March 14. The notice and scorecards of candidates who took the NEET-PG 2023 exam can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on or after March 25, 2023, depending on the results.

NEET PG 2023 scorecard: Steps to check

Candidates can follow these easy steps to download the scorecard.

• Visit NBE's official website, natboard.edu.in

• Press the NEET PG 2023 scorecard link on the homepage

• Click "Submit" after entering the login information

• On the screen, your scores will be displayed

• Download the page and check the scores

• Save a printed version for later use

NEET PG 2023 scorecard: Additional information

The NEET-PG 2023 exam was held for admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma Courses for the 2023-24 admission session on March 5. The counselling process is expected to begin on July 15. Candidates can visit the NBE's official website for additional information.