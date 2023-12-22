IIM CAT 2023 result has been declared, here's how to check and download

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, has finally released the much-awaited result of CAT 2023 result. The students who appeared for the Common Admission Test 2023 and were eagerly waiting for their CAT result can access it through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.
Almost 3.28 lakh students have registered themselves for the CAT 2023 examination, and around 2.88 lakh students appeared for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2023. The exam of CAT 2023 was conducted on November 26, 2023, in three sessions.
However, every student should know that the CAT 2023 score will be valid only till December 31, 2024, and will accordingly be accessible on the website. The student also needs to keep in mind that IIM is independent in mandating their eligibility criteria (including their cut-offs and relative weights) and follows different selection processes. Students, who are looking for more in-depth detail can visit the IIM CAT's official website.
What are the steps to download CAT 2023?
Here are the steps to check and download:
- The first step is to visit the official website, i.e., iimcat.ac.in.
- On the home page, check for the CAT 2023 result link and click on it.
- A new page will appear on your screen and you need to enter the login details.
- After clicking on the submit button, you can download your result.
- You can take a printout of the CAT 2023 result for future reference.
Important points related to CAT 2023 Result
Interested candidates can only access the CAT result online through the official website, and the result will not be sent by post. However, candidates can also download their result through an SMS sent to their registered mobile number.
CAT result has overall and sectional scaled scorecards of the candidates. The overall scaled score is calculated on the overall raw scores of the candidates and is not the scaled scores of the VARC, DILR and QA sections.
The scorecard of CAT 2023 will only be valid till December 31, 2023, and candidates can seek admission to MBA colleges that accept CAT scores.
- CAT scorecard does not guarantee admission to MBA institutes. IIMs and non-IIMs release their individual cut-offs and follow their own selection procedure to grant admission to MBA/PGDM courses.