JEECUP results 2025 date and time: UPJEE Polytechnic results expected soon

JEECUP results 2025 date and time: UPJEE Polytechnic results expected soon

JEECUP Polytechnic results 2025: UPJEE results were expected to be out on June 21 as per schedule, but the results are yet to be announced

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), is expected to declare the UPJEE Polytechnic results 2025 soon. 
 
As per the official schedule, the results were set to be announced on June 21, but the results link has not yet been activated on the official website.
 
Once released, candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) will be able to check their results at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
 
Along with the results, category-wise cut-off marks for UPJEE Polytechnic 2025 are also expected to be published. Candidates scoring equal to or above the cut-off marks will qualify for the counselling process, the details of which will be shared later on the official website.
 

How to check UPJEE Polytechnic results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the UPJEE Polytechnic results 2025:

  • Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in
  • Click on the results/scorecard download link for UPJEE 2025.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • Submit the details and view your results.
  • Download and save the results for future reference.

UPJEE Polytechnic results 2025: Answer key and objections

Earlier, JEECUP had released the provisional answer key for the UPJEE Polytechnic 2025 exam. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till June 15 by paying a processing fee of ₹100 per question. If an objection was found valid, the fee would be refunded, and necessary corrections would be made.

JEECUP results 2025: Exam details

The UPJEE Polytechnic 2025 was conducted from June 5 to June 13, 2025, across various exam centres.

Details mentioned on JEECUP scorecard 2025

The JEECUP 2025 scorecard will include:
  • Candidate Information: Name, date of birth, roll number, exam group
  • Marks Obtained: Total marks scored
  • Normalised Scores: If the exam was conducted in multiple shifts
  • Rank Information: Overall state rank and category-wise rank
Normalisation is used to ensure fairness when the exam is held in different shifts with varying difficulty levels. The final ranks derived from these scores will be crucial for counselling and seat allotment in diploma programs.
 
For the latest updates and detailed information, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official JEECUP website.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

