West Asia war forces course correction for Indian students as fears rise

The shift could raise education costs by at least 25 per cent for students, according to international education consultancy firms. Germany and Ireland have emerged as leading alternatives due to relatively low tuition fees, but these options could still increase overall expenses for those opting for the same courses overseas.

Ashish Gupta, cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Delhi-based consultancy EdNex Global, said the total annual cost for students enrolling in universities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ranges between $12,000 and $18,000, while the same courses could cost between $18,000 and $25,000 in European countries such as Germany and Ireland. Popular but more expensive destinations such as the UK or Australia cost between $30,000 and $45,000 annually, Gupta added.

Indian interest in studying in Germany has surged over the past two years due to near-zero tuition at public universities. However, students must meet German language requirements, maintain a blocked savings account for living costs, and allow more time for academic transition, said Nikhar Arora, founder and CEO of Mumbai-based Mentoria. “It is not a straightforward replacement for a Dubai campus that teaches in English and sits three hours from Mumbai,” Arora added.

Escalating conflict across West Asia — triggered by late-February strikes by the US and Israel on Iran and subsequent Iranian retaliation across the Gulf — has begun to disrupt the region’s education and migration corridors, stranding students, halting flights, and forcing universities to rethink operations.

West Asian universities typically have two main intakes, with Fall in August-September and Spring in January-February, while some also offer summer intakes. The UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Oman largely follow this cycle, though specific dates vary by university and programme. With growing anxiety among students and families, study-abroad firms estimate a 15-20 per cent drop in Indian enrolments in West Asian universities if aviation disruptions and broader uncertainties continue.

“West Asia has traditionally offered a balance between international exposure and manageable expenses. Shifting towards Europe, Singapore, or Australia raises the overall financial commitment. For a typical postgraduate programme, families may see total budgets increase by 25-40 per cent once tuition, accommodation, and living costs are factored in,” said Anushika Jain, founder and CEO of Chennai-based international student recruitment and advisory firm Globally Recruit. “At the same time, a small segment of students is evaluating postgraduate programmes within India as an interim step while monitoring overseas opportunities for the following intake,” Jain added.

Gitesh Gupta, CEO of Delhi-based consultancy Aimlay, said the total cost of studying in Germany or Poland could be 20-30 per cent higher than in West Asian nations, while Canada or Ireland may cost about 50 per cent more.

“The decline in the rupee further adds another 10-15 per cent rise to total expenses,” he added.

Indian students migrating to West Asia for higher education are largely concentrated in the UAE, with smaller numbers studying in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Oman. Many enrol in programmes such as business, engineering, and computer science at international branch campuses, drawn by proximity to India and the region’s large Indian diaspora.

Restrictions on immigration in the US and Canada have also contributed to growing interest in West Asian universities, said Mayank Maheshwari, cofounder and chief operating officer of University Living.

In January, there was a rise in enquiries about West Asian destinations from aspiring students, which dropped sharply after the crisis unfolded in the region, he added.

Changing route