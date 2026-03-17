Selected civil services candidates told to avoid self-promotion online

All recently selected civil services candidates have been asked to refrain from self-promotion and impulsive postings on social media, according to an official advisory issued for them.

It has also asked them to maintain professional distance from commercial and institutional endorsements, and ensure that their achievements are not used for private gain or publicity.

Civil servants are the public face of the State and their conduct is under constant public scrutiny, the advisory said.

"You must ensure that your personal conduct and official and social interface with the general public, people's representatives, corporate entities, civil society organisations, government personnel, all other dignitaries and vulnerable sections of the society is courteous, respectful, dignified and appropriate," it said.

The advisory for the candidates selected through the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, has been issued by Mussoorie-based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), a premier training institute for civil servants. The exam result was announced on March 6.

"While social media may pervade several aspects of life, and the Academy too recognises the value of social media and digital platforms in effective administration at an institutional level, any kind of social media that promotes self is strongly discouraged," it said.

Comments and any posts made or facilitated by you on social media will also reflect on the service, the advisory reads.

"Therefore, you should remain mindful, even at this stage, of avoiding posts that would or could defame the service or its members. Be diligent and judicious about posting content that could be considered unprofessional or inappropriate for an officer/ member of service," it said.

One should, in particular, refrain from impulsively posting statements on social media, the advisory said.

"Pause and reflect on the possible impact of what you are going to post. Rather, it is advisable to avoid posting any content lest it may lead to misinterpretation at an individual/institutional level," it said on "social media etiquettes".

"As a future civil servant, you are expected to be a role model throughout," the academy said, adding that their past actions also will be a reflection of their character and personality throughout their career.

"You should start displaying exemplary conduct that befits an officer right from this day and not wait for your training to start. You will go on to occupy important positions in institutions of governance and public service delivery," reads the advisory issued on the day of the announcement of the CSE 2025 result.

A total of 958 candidates, 659 men and 299 women, qualified for the examination and were recommended for appointment to different central civil services.

The credibility of an officer is decided by his/her integrity, a timeless virtue. It is important to keep a diligent account of financial issues and reject all forms of inducement such as gifts, hospitality and free publicity, it said.

In this context, care has to be taken that your success is not leveraged inappropriately at any stage hereon, the academy suggested.

Asserting that the candidates are entering a service that demands impartiality, integrity and restraint in public conduct, it asked them to maintain professional distance from commercial and institutional endorsements, and ensure that their achievements are not used for private gain or publicity.

Such actions, even if done in the spirit of gratitude, may create perceptions of favouritism or conflict of interest, the advisory said, adding that "safeguarding one's credibility and professional dignity at this early stage is of paramount importance".

It said that courteous and dignified behaviour is expected not just within the academy but also outside, while dealing with the public at large.

"Respect to women is central in Indian ethos. You must be gender sensitive. Maintain punctuality.

"Respecting the time of others is very crucial. Do not cause any inconvenience to others in whatsoever manner," the advisory said.

It said that care should be taken by the candidates to maintain high levels of morality in their personal lives also.

"Sober, modest, culturally appropriate clothes befitting the occasion (formal, informal, traditional, etc) should always be preferred. You are expected to abstain from consuming any intoxicant substances in public. It is essential to know clearly the conduct rules and instructions in this regard," the academy said.

Civic manners like following traffic rules, not littering, not spitting in public spaces and personal hygiene like turning out well-groomed and dressed appropriately for occasions are expected to be followed, it said.

"A healthy lifestyle is an added asset to public service. The academy follows a rigorous training schedule that comprises physical activity along with academic inputs. Therefore, it is useful to imbibe these aspects from now onwards," the advisory said.