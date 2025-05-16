Friday, May 16, 2025 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HBSE exams 2025: Haryana Class 10th result to be released soon at website

HBSE exams 2025: Haryana Class 10th result to be released soon at website

HBSE Result 2025: The Haryana Board is set to declare the Class 10 exam results for 2025 soon. Students will be able to check and download their results online at bseh.org.in using board roll number

HBSE Result 2025: It is anticipated that on May 16, 2025, the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will publish the HBSE Result 2025 Class 10th on its official website at bseh.org.in. Students must input their roll number as it appears on their admit card in order to view their HBSE 10th results 2025. You can also check the results by DigiLocker and SMS. 
 
HBSE Class 10 exams 2025 were administered by the board in a single shift from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM from February 28 to March 19, 2025. About 2.9 lakh students participated in this year's HBSE Class 10 exams, which were administered by the board. 
 

HBSE 10th Result 2025: How to check online?

    • Go to the official website at bseh.org.in
    • Press on ‘result' on the right
    • A new page will display on the screen, choose ‘HBSE 10th result 2025'

    • Fill in the roll number and date of birth
    • Submit details
    • Haryana Board 10th result 2025 will showcased on the screen
    • Download and take a printout of the Haryana 10th class result for later reference.

HBSE Result 2025 Class 10th: How to download marksheet?

    • Go to the official website at bseh.org.in
    • Press on the Haryana Class 10 Result 2025 link
    • Choose 'Exam Type' (Regular or Private)
    • Fill in the Roll Number
    • Fill in Captcha Code
    • Submit details
    • Download Marksheet
    Take a printout and secure it for later use.

Class 10th Haryana board result 2025: Passing criteria

To pass the HBSE 10th examinations in 2025, students need to receive at least 33% marks in each subject. Students will have the opportunity to enhance their performance through compartment exams if they are unable to pass one or two topics. Those who fail more than two topics, however, will receive a failing grade.

HBSE 10th result 2025: Revaluation & Rechecking

Students who are dissatisfied with their grades will have the opportunity to request a re-evaluation or a review of their HBSE 10th answer sheets following the release of the HBSE 10th Result 2025. Soon after the results are announced, BSEH will publish a detailed notification about the re-evaluation procedure.

Class 10th Haryana board result 2025: What's next?

Students must pick up their original mark sheets from their respective schools a few days after the announcement of the Haryana Board 10th result 2025. They must then select a stream (science, arts, or commerce) based on their areas of interest. 
 
After having passed their 10th, students are encouraged to carefully choose courses and choose an option that interests them after assessing all of their options. Selecting the right course is crucial because it will determine the student's future career path.
 

First Published: May 16 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

