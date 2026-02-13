CMAT 2026 Result: NTA CMAT scorecard expected soon at cmat.nta.nic.in

The CMAT 2026 results will likely be released today. The candidates can obtain the scorecard from the CMAT's official website. They will need to access their accounts and download it.

The dates for the announcement of the CMAT 2026 results may be announced by NTA. The exam was administered on January 25, and on January 31, 2026, the preliminary answer key was made available. The deadline for objections to the answer key was February 2, 2026.

The NTA’s official notice says, "No grievance about Answer Key(s) after the Declaration of Result of CMAT-2026 will be entertained. The marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for the computation of the result of CMAT-2026. There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result."

How to download the CMAT 2026 result cum scorecard?

· Visit the CMAT official website at https://cmat.nta.nic.in/

· Press on 'CMAT-2026 Scorecard' tab

· Fill in your CMAT 2026 application number, password and security pin

· Press the 'Submit' tab to open the dashboard

· Download the scorecard and take a printout for later use.

How to get errors on the CMAT scorecard rectified, if any?

To get mistakes corrected on the CMAT 2026 result, candidates will have to contact the NTA Helpdesk immediately at 011-40759000 or email cmat@nta.ac.in.

The provisional CMAT 2026 answer key will be updated and released as the final answer key, along with the results if any of the objections are determined to be valid. The candidate's information, photo, exam data, sectional scores, and overall scores will all be included in the CMAT 2026 result.

More about the CMAT scorecard 2026

It is important for candidates to keep in mind that taking the CMAT-2026 does not ensure admission to any college or postgraduate program. On January 25, 53,453 participants took the CMAT exam. Students could complain to the provisional answer key till February 2 by paying Rs 200 per question after it was released on January 31.

Students are given the opportunity to voice concerns after NTA first releases a preliminary answer key. The agency prepares the final answer key after reviewing all of the complaints and making any necessary modifications. This final answer key is used to prepare the CMAT result. After the results are announced, the CMAT-2026 records will be retained for 90 days.