TS EAMCET registration 2026 started at eapcet.tgche.ac.in, know more

The online application for the TS EAMCET was made available by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) starting at 11:30 a.m. today, February 19.

For admission to professional programs offered by Telangana's universities and private colleges for the 2026–2027 academic year, the TS EAMCET 2026 exam will be administered.

The official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in, is where candidates can apply for the computer-based test (CBT). The application deadline is April 4. TS EAMCET will be conducted in across 57 cities in Telangana.

What is the TS EAMCET exam?

The admission exam is the first stage for students who want to enrol in undergraduate professional programs in Telangana's private unaided and affiliated colleges, which include medical, engineering, and agricultural disciplines.

TS EAMCET exam 2026 date and time

The exam for Engineering (E) will be conducted on May 9, 10 and 11 in two shifts. While the TS EAMCET exam for Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P) will be conducted on May 4 and 5, also be held in two shifts. The two shifts are - Forenoon (FN): 09.00 AM to 12.00 Noon & Afternoon (AN): 03.00 PM to 06.00 PM.

How to apply for the TS EAMCET Application Form 2026?

· Visit the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in

· Select the mode of payment for the application fee via Credit card/ debit card / online net banking

· After fee payment, candidates will receive a Payment Reference Number.

· Use the Payment Reference Number for entering the online application.

TG EAPCET 2026 Registration Fee

· Engineering (E): SC/ST & PH- Rs 500/-

· Others- Rs 900/-

· Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P): SC/ST & PH- Rs 500/-

· Others- Rs 900/-

· Both Engineering (E) and Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P): SC/ST & PH- Rs 1000/-

· Others- Rs 1800/-.

Documents required for TS EAMCET Registration 2026

· Qualifying Examination Latest 2nd Year Hall Ticket Number/10+2.

· Personal Email Id

· Personal Mobile Number

· Date of Birth

· Hall Ticket Number of S.S.C. or Equivalent

· Caste in case of SC/ST/BC candidates (Caste Certificate Application number for SC/ST only)

· PH, CAP, NCC, Sports, EWS, etc

· Income below 1 Lakh or above 1 lakh and below 2 Lakhs or 2 Lakhs and above

· Study or Residence or relevant certificate for proof of local status (last 12 years).

TG EAPCET 2026 Application Form Dates

· Commencement of application process- 19 Feb 2026

· Deadline to apply for TG EAPCET 2026 (without late fee) - 4 Apr 2026

· TS EAMCET form correction- 6 to 8 Apr 2026

· Deadline for submission of Online Applications with 10 Apr 2026- Late Fee of INR 250/-

· Deadline for submission of Online Applications with 15 Apr 2026- Late Fee of INR 500/-

· Deadline for submission of Online Applications with 20 Apr 2026- Late Fee of INR 2,500/-

· Deadline for submission of Online Applications with 14 Apr 2026- Late Fee of INR 5,000/-

· Deadline for submission of Online Applications with 2 May 2026- Late Fee of INR 10,000/-.

TS EAMCET 2026 application form: Details that can be changed after mail requests

· Name of the Candidate

· Date of Birth (as per SSC or Equivalent)

· Signature

· Photo

· Mobile Number

· Qualifying Examination

· Qualifying exam hall ticket number

· Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

· Special Reservation Category

· Category

· OC to BCs and BCs to OC only

· SC (Groups) to ST and ST to SC (Groups) only.

TS EAMCET 2026 Application Courses Offered

· BE

· BTech

· BTech (FT)

· BTech (Biomedical Engineering)

· BTech (Pharmaceutical Engineering)

· BTech (Ag. Engg.)

· BTech (Dairy Technology)

· BTech (Biotechnology)

· BPharm (MPC)

· Pharm-D (MPC).