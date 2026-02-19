NMMS result 2026: TN scholarship results released; check complete list
SCERTs and education boards are declaring the NMMS exams results 2025-26. The results are out on different dates for multiple states. The TN and Gujarat results were recently announced
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
NMMS Result 2026 Out: The State Councils of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs), along with respective state education boards, are announcing the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Examination results for the 2025–26 academic session.
As the results are being declared state-wise on different dates, candidates are advised to stay updated. Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have already released their NMMS results. Students can visit the official websites to access and download their scholarship scorecards.
How to download NMMS 2026 scorecards online?
· Go to the official portals of your respective states from the table
· Press on the link for NMMS scorecard 2026
· Fill in your roll number or application number
· The NMMS merit list PDF will displayed
· Chosen candidates can check cutoff marks, Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT)
· Download the PDF for later use.
NMMS result 2026 state-wise official websites
· Andhra Pradesh- bse.ap.gov.in
· Andaman & Nicobar Islands- andaman.nic.in
· Arunachal Pradesh- apdhte.nic.in
· Assam- madhyamik.assam.gov.in
· Bihar- scert.bihar.gov.in
· Chandigarh- siechd.nic.in
· Chhattisgarh- cgbse.nic.in / scert.cg.gov.in
· Dadra & Nagar Haveli- dnh.gov.in
· Daman & Diu- daman.nic.in/education.aspx
· Delhi- edudel.nic.in/mis/misadmin/frmCircular.aspx
· Haryana- scertharyana.gov.in
· Himachal Pradesh- himachalservices.nic.in/scert/en-IN/nmms.html
· Gujarat- sebexam.org
· Goa- scert.goa.gov.in/?page_id=346
· Jammu & Kashmir- jkbose.nic.in
· Jharkhand- jacexamportal.in
· Karnataka- sslc.karnataka.gov.in
· Kerala- nmmse.kerala.gov.in/index.php/results
· Madhya Pradesh- educationportal.mp.gov.in/SchoolPortal/Public/Default.aspx
· Maharashtra- mscepune.in
· Meghalaya- megeducation.gov.in/dert/results.html
· Mizoram- scert.mizoram.gov.in
· Nagaland- scert.nagaland.gov.in
· Sikkim- sikkimhrdd.org
· Tamil Nadu- dge.tn.gov.in/index.html
· Telangana- bse.telangana.gov.in
· Tripura- scerttripura.org
· Odisha- ntse.scertodisha.nic.in
· Puducherry- schooledn.py.gov.in/index.html
· Punjab- ssapunjab.org/scert/circulars_scert.html
· Rajasthan- rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in
· Uttarakhand- scert.uk.gov.in
· Uttar Pradesh- examregulatoryauthorityup.in/Notice.aspx
· West Bengal- scholarships.wbsed.gov.in.
How to download TN NMMS result 2026?
· Go to the official website at dge.tn.gov.in
· On the homepage, under the "Latest News" section, press on the link "NMMS – Feb 2026 – Exam Result" or "NMMS January 2026 - Scholarship Examination Result"
· Fill in your Roll Number and Date of Birth
· TN NMMS Result and merit list PDF will showcased
· Carefully check your name, roll number, and marks carefully
· Download the result for scholarship verification and later use.
First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 5:12 PM IST