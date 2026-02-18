CTET 2026 Answer Keys soon: Steps to raise objections, challenge fee & more

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the CTET Answer Key 2026 for the February session soon on its official website. The 21st edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted in various shifts for Paper I (Classes I–V) and Paper II (Classes VI–VIII) on February 7 and 8, 2026, across the country.

Candidates will be able to download the CTET Answer Key 2026 using their login credentials to the link. Once out, candidates will also be able to download the CTET 2026 answer keys on the official websites at ctet.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

How to download the CTET Answer Key 2026?

· Go to the official website at ctet.nic.in.

· On the homepage, go to the "Candidate Activity".

· Now press on the link titled "View/Challenge Answer Key – CTET Feb 2026".

· Now fill in your Roll Number and Date of Birth, and your answer key will be showcased on screen

· Download the provisional key for your particular paper.

· Save the same for later reference.

CTET Answer Key 2026: Fees to raise objections?

With a non-refundable processing cost of Rs 1000 per question, candidates can use the option to contest the response. Only paid challenges submitted within the allotted period will be taken into account.

The CTET provisional Answer Key is an essential tool that gives candidates a chance to assess their performance prior to the release of the final answer key and results, as well as the chance to raise any concerns they may have.