close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IGNOU December TEE Exams 2023 Postponed. Check complete details here

The IGNOU December TEE exams on April 7, 2023, have been postponed. The exams will now take place on April 21, 2023, according to the revised schedule

Sonika Nitin Nimje Delhi
IGNOU December TEE Exams 2023 Postponed

IGNOU December TEE Exams 2023 Postponed

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 11:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has postponed the April 7 exam for subjects, according to the latest reports. The official announcement states that the exam has been rescheduled for April 21, 2023. But students must remember that the session and timings for the upcoming exams will remain the same. 
Candidates must download the hall ticket on the authority website for example ignou.ac.in. IGNOU December TEE Exams 2023 will be held in two shifts, according to the schedule. The morning shift runs from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. The evening shift, on the other hand, will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Candidates must check out the admit card downloading beforehand. 

"The term-end examination in online mode for the courses of online programmes of the University scheduled on April 7, 2023 stands postponed to April 21, 2023, both the session and the time will not change", says the official notification.


What is the process to download the IGNOU Hall Ticket 2023?


The admit card must be brought to the exam room by candidates taking the IGNOU December TEE exams in 2023. To download the hall ticket, they can follow the steps listed below:

    • Go to the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in. 
    • Click the link to download the hall ticket for the December TEE exams on the homepage. 

Also Read

IGNOU TEE 2022: Tentative date sheet released, exams to begin from Dec 2

IGNOU TEE June Result 2022 announced; check results at ignou.ac.in

ICAI CA November 2022 PQC-IRM exam postponed; check revised schedule

NTA JEE Main 2023 application process to start in November; check details

TS Inter Exams 2023 to begin today: check every detail with instructions

UP Board Exam 2023: Here's how you can check UPMSP Class 10, 12 results

Campuses turn to core engineering, manufacturing amid IT hiring slump

It's a lie, chapters on Mughals not dropped, clarifies NCERT chief

UGC NET result for Dec 2022 cycle expected to be released this week

UGC initiates new curriculum to promote environmental education at UG level

    • Select the program and enter the enrolment number. 
    • The IGNOU hall ticket for 2023 will be displayed on the screen. 
    • Verify and download the same 
    • Take a copy to use for the exam.

Topics : IGNOU | Entrance Exams | Indian education

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 10:41 AM IST

Latest News

View More

UP Board Exam 2023: Here's how you can check UPMSP Class 10, 12 results

Results
2 min read

Campuses turn to core engineering, manufacturing amid IT hiring slump

In the April-June quarter of FY20, Wipro paid a retention bonus of ~1,00,000 to the freshers, who were hired via campus placement and completed one year
5 min read

It's a lie, chapters on Mughals not dropped, clarifies NCERT chief

Prof Dinesh Prasad Saklani, Director NCERT
2 min read

UGC NET result for Dec 2022 cycle expected to be released this week

exam result, result
2 min read

UGC initiates new curriculum to promote environmental education at UG level

Solar Power
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Campuses turn to core engineering, manufacturing amid IT hiring slump

In the April-June quarter of FY20, Wipro paid a retention bonus of ~1,00,000 to the freshers, who were hired via campus placement and completed one year
5 min read

UP Board Exam 2023: Here's how you can check UPMSP Class 10, 12 results

Results
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon