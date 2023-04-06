IGNOU December TEE Exams 2023 Postponed. Check complete details here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has postponed the April 7 exam for subjects, according to the latest reports. The official announcement states that the exam has been rescheduled for April 21, 2023. But students must remember that the session and timings for the upcoming exams will remain the same.
Candidates must download the hall ticket on the authority website for example ignou.ac.in. IGNOU December TEE Exams 2023 will be held in two shifts, according to the schedule. The morning shift runs from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. The evening shift, on the other hand, will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Candidates must check out the admit card downloading beforehand.
"The term-end examination in online mode for the courses of online programmes of the University scheduled on April 7, 2023 stands postponed to April 21, 2023, both the session and the time will not change", says the official notification.
What is the process to download the IGNOU Hall Ticket 2023?
The admit card must be brought to the exam room by candidates taking the IGNOU December TEE exams in 2023. To download the hall ticket, they can follow the steps listed below:
• Go to the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in.
• Click the link to download the hall ticket for the December TEE exams on the homepage.
Also Read
IGNOU TEE 2022: Tentative date sheet released, exams to begin from Dec 2
IGNOU TEE June Result 2022 announced; check results at ignou.ac.in
ICAI CA November 2022 PQC-IRM exam postponed; check revised schedule
NTA JEE Main 2023 application process to start in November; check details
TS Inter Exams 2023 to begin today: check every detail with instructions
UP Board Exam 2023: Here's how you can check UPMSP Class 10, 12 results
Campuses turn to core engineering, manufacturing amid IT hiring slump
It's a lie, chapters on Mughals not dropped, clarifies NCERT chief
UGC NET result for Dec 2022 cycle expected to be released this week
UGC initiates new curriculum to promote environmental education at UG level
• Select the program and enter the enrolment number.
• The IGNOU hall ticket for 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
• Verify and download the same
• Take a copy to use for the exam.