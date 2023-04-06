close

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Everything you need to know

The Indian Army's Agniveer Admit Card 2023 has been made available on joinindianarmy.nic.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje Delhi
Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2023

Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 12:58 PM IST
Indian Armed force has distributed the Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2023 on its official site. Generally, it becomes public four to five days before the written exam. The candidates already have access to the exam schedule and syllabus. The Central government announced the Agnipath program, and this exam is for Agniveer recruitment. On joinindianarmy.nic.in, candidates can expect their admit cards by April 5, 2023.


Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Steps to download


Candidates who are eligible to download the Admit Card online must visit the Indian Army's official website and follow the easy instructions below:

    • To access the website, visit joinindianarmy.nic.in and enter the captcha code.
    • To access your admit card 2023, locate the Agnipath Section tab and click on it.
    • On the following page, you can see a download Indian Army Agniveer Hall Ticket 2023.
    • Use your login credentials to log in; If you are not a registered user, you can enlist yourself first.

    • To obtain your Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2023, enter your user ID.
    • You will see admit card on the screen, which you can download from this location. Before downloading the admit card, check each and every one of the details.


Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Mistakes correction


Raise your ticket right away if any information or spelling on the Admit Card is incorrect. For details on the Admit Card to be corrected, candidates must notify exam authorities. You can achieve this by going to their HO address. 

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Guidelines


When entering the hall for the written exam, you are required to bring your Indian Army Agniveer Hall Ticket 2023 in accordance with specific guidelines. On the ID card, the name needs to be correct. Before the start of the reporting period, the candidate must check their exam canter using a valid centre code and be present there. Also, check the dos and don'ts for the exam hall, and don't bring any items that aren't allowed there.

For rally phase 2, the Indian Army will issue a second admit card to even out the recruitment process. Admit card printout must be in high contrast tone as it were. On the Ralley Ground, candidates will only receive their CEE to admit card after their physical abilities have been evaluated.
Topics : Indian Army | Army | Recruitment

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

