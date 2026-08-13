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Home / Education / News / TNPSC Group 2, 2A Notification 2026 released for 821 posts, know more

TNPSC Group 2, 2A Notification 2026 released for 821 posts, know more

TNPSC has released the Group 2 and 2A recruitment notification for 821 vacancies. Candidates can register until September 9, with the preliminary exam scheduled for Nov 1, 2026

TNPSC Group 2, 2A Notification 2026

TNPSC Group 2, 2A Notification 2026 released for 821 posts

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

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The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Group 2 and 2A notification for recruitment to 821 vacancies in administrative, executive, and supervisory roles across the state. Interested and eligible candidates can send their applications through the official TNPSC exam portal at tnpsc.gov.in.
 
The application window for the recruitment will stay open until September 9, 2026, up to 11:59 PM for the preliminary examination is scheduled for November 1, 2026, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

TNPSC Group 2 and 2A 2026 Important Dates

· Notification and applications- August 11, 2026
 
· Last date to register- September 9, 2026
 
 
· Correction window- September 13–15, 2026

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· Preliminary examination- November 1, 2026.

How to apply for TNPSC Group 2 and 2A Recruitment 2026?

· Go to the official portal of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.
 
· Log in to the One-Time registration profile using your credentials like User ID and password.
 
· Select ‘Combined Civil Services Examination - II’ and press the ‘Apply Now’ button.
 
· Fill in the details and upload all the required scanned documents, such as a photograph and signature.
 
· Make the payment of the application fee and submit the application form.
 
· Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for later use. 

TNPSC Group 2 and 2A Recruitment 2026 Eligibility

Interested individuals should be aware that in order to apply, they must have a degree from an accredited university. As of July 1, 2026, candidates in the unreserved category must be between the ages of 18 and 32. There is no upper age limit for applicants under the SC, SC (A), ST, MBC/DC, BC, and BCM categories.

TNPSC Group 2 and 2A Recruitment 2026 Selection Process

There are 821 positions for recruitment. There are 41 interview-based positions within Group 2. 780 open positions in Group 2A do not require interviews. It should be mentioned that the preliminary exam, the main written exam, certification verification, and counselling are all part of the recruitment selection process. With no negative marking, the preliminary exam will be administered offline utilising OMR sheets. 

More about the TNPSC Group 2 and 2A Recruitment 2026

The written exam papers relevant to Ground 2 and 2A services must be taken by the applicants who were shortlisted through the preliminary exam. Before submitting the application forms, it is recommended to read the released notification attentively and check the official TNPSC examination webpage for additional information.  
 

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Topics : Tamil Nadu public services exam results

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 4:53 PM IST