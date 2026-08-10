CISCE ICSE ISC 2027-28 exam registration begins at website, know more

The ICSE and ISC registration window for 2027–2028 has begun, according to the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE). For the 2027 exam, schools have been requested to verify their list of applicants.

Additionally, the board has requested that schools register new students for the 2028 exam. The CISCE careers portal can be used for registration and confirmation. These forms must be completed by schools within the allotted time.

About CISCE ICSE ISC 2027-28 exam

Candidate confirmation for ICSE and ISC 2027 is free of charge from August 5 to September 15, 2026. The confirmation window will be open from September 16 to September 30, 2026, with a late fee.

Schools can use the career portal to file a correction request if they wish to make small changes to a candidate's information. For verification, the necessary paperwork must be submitted.

ICSE, ISC 2028 Registration Dates

Schools may register students for the ICSE 2028 exam between August 5 and October 31, 2026, without incurring late fees. There will be a late registration window open from November 1 to November 15, 2026, and each registration will be subject to a late fee.

ALSO READ: UP Board Exam 2027: Registration begins for Class 10, 12 private students The registration window for ISC 2028 will be open from August 5 to November 15, 2026, and there will not be a late charge. For registration instructions, fee information, and necessary paperwork, schools should refer to this official CISCE circular and finish the process by the deadlines.

CISCE Registration 2026 eligibility

In order to register for CISCE Registration 2026, students must be enrolled in a CISCE connected school and fulfil the board's qualifying requirements.

The school must finish the candidate registration process for ICSE Class 10 within the allotted time frame, providing accurate academic and personal information.

CISCE 2026 marking scheme

Students have more freedom to select courses at the ISC level according to their interests and future professional goals. ISC permits students to construct their own combinations of topics within three major streams, such as science, business, and humanities, in contrast to ICSE, which adheres to more specific subject categories. A student's possibilities for further study and employment may be significantly influenced by the disciplines they choose.

ALSO READ: CLAT PG 2027 registration starts today; check fee, exam date, how to apply Theory papers in ISC courses often receive 70 or 80 marks, with the remaining 20 or 30 marks coming from practical projects or, depending on the subject, internal assessments. Language and literature are the two papers that make up English, and each paper has a total score of 100.

CISCE 2026: Documents Required for Registration

In order to register for ICSE Class 10, students must have the necessary paperwork and information on hand. Before finishing the registration procedure, the school confirms these facts.

Schools can use the CAREERS Portal to file a correction request if they need to make small adjustments to a candidate's information. For verification, the necessary supporting documentation must be submitted.

To prevent delays or problems later, head teachers and exam administrators should thoroughly review all candidate information before the deadline.

· Aadhaar Card

· Birth Certificate

· Caste Certificate (if applicable)

· Class 9th marksheet (for admission in class 10)

· Class 10th marksheet (for admission in class 12)