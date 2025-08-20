Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 05:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / New guidelines on blood pressure management: What you need to know

New guidelines on blood pressure management: What you need to know

The American Heart Association now advises personalised care, home monitoring, and lifestyle-first strategies to curb the growing burden of hypertension

blood pressure measuring

The American Heart Association’s new blood pressure guidelines stress early care, lifestyle changes, and tailored treatment. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

High blood pressure has quietly become one of the biggest health burdens worldwide, often going unnoticed until it leads to something serious. The American Heart Association (AHA), along with the American College of Cardiology (ACC), has now updated its blood pressure guidelines, focusing on prevention, early action, and personalised care. For patients and families, these changes are designed to make blood pressure management more relatable and achievable in daily life.
 

Smarter tools for risk detection

 
One of the standout changes is the introduction of a new risk calculator called PREVENT (Predicting Risk of Cardiovascular Disease EVENTs). This tool helps doctors customise treatment by looking beyond the numbers on your BP monitor. It considers factors such as kidney health, whether you’re already on statins, and even the challenges of living in a disadvantaged neighbourhood, where hypertension is often more common.
 
 
Laboratory testing has also been updated to ensure more reliable results, so that treatment is based on clear evidence rather than guesswork.
 

Protecting your brain health

 
The new guidelines draw attention to something often overlooked: the strong link between high blood pressure and memory loss or dementia. Hypertension is known to damage small blood vessels in the brain and is associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Research shows that getting blood pressure under control early doesn’t just protect your heart – it also helps safeguard brain health over the long term.
 

Tailored medication strategies

 
The days of 'one pill fits all' are over. The refreshed guidelines underline that many people, especially those with type 2 diabetes, obesity, or kidney disease, may need a more customised approach. Doctors are encouraged to consider options ranging from ACE inhibitors and ARBs to calcium-channel blockers, GLP-1 medications, or thiazide diuretics.

Also Read

early greying of hair

Grey hair in your 30s and 40s: How to manage and keep it looking great

patient, cancer, hospital, chemo

Aiims study finds catheter infections in hospital widespread across India

TB

ICMR study shows improved nutrition's impact in curbing TB; WHO agrees

brain eating amoeba

Brain-eating amoeba cases in Kerala: How it spreads and prevention

cancer patient doctor

Cancer warning signs in women that doctors urge you not to ignore

 

Special focus on pregnancy

 
Blood pressure management during and after pregnancy gets particular attention. Conditions like pre-eclampsia can pose risks for both mother and baby, making early detection vital.
 
Blood pressure categories during pregnancy are now clearly defined:
 
  • Non-hypertensive: under 140/90 mm Hg
  • Hypertension in pregnancy: 140/90 mm Hg or higher
  • Severe hypertension: 160/110 mm Hg or higher
 
Here, the first number (systolic) measures pressure when the heart contracts, while the second (diastolic) reflects pressure when the heart rests.
 

Updated categories for all adults

 
For the general population, the AHA and ACC now outline six categories:
 
  • Normal: under 120/80 mm Hg
  • Elevated: 120–129 systolic and under 80 diastolic
  • Stage 1 Hypertension: 130–139 systolic or 80–89 diastolic
  • Stage 2 Hypertension: 140/90 mm Hg or higher
  • Severe Hypertension: over 180/120 mm Hg without symptoms
  • Hypertensive Emergency: over 180/120 with urgent symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, vision problems, or trouble speaking
 
Severe hypertension without organ damage can often be managed with timely adjustments to oral medicines. However, hypertensive emergencies need immediate hospital care to prevent damage to vital organs.
 

Lifestyle comes first

 
If your readings place you in stage 1 hypertension (systolic 130–139), medication isn’t the first step anymore. Doctors will first encourage lifestyle changes that can have a major impact:
 
  • Reduce daily salt intake to around 2,300 mg, ideally 1,500 mg
  • Follow the DASH diet, rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean meats, legumes, and healthy oils
  • Avoid alcohol completely, as even small amounts raise hypertension risk
  • Aim for a modest weight loss of 5 per cent if overweight
  • Stay physically active for at least 150 minutes a week, reduce stress, and maintain a regular sleep routine
 

Getting home monitoring right

 
Perhaps one of the most empowering changes is the emphasis on home monitoring. Taking your blood pressure correctly at home can help prevent misdiagnosis. The guidelines suggest:
 
  • Sit upright with your back supported and feet flat on the floor
  • Keep your arm at heart level and rest for five minutes before measuring
  • Avoid caffeine, smoking, or exercise 30 minutes before the reading
  • Measure at the same time each day and record results carefully
 
These updates reflect a shift towards more personalised, proactive care. By focusing on prevention, lifestyle changes, and accurate monitoring, the guidelines aim to make hypertension management not just a doctor’s prescription, but a part of everyday living. If you’re concerned about your readings, the best step is to discuss with your healthcare provider which approach suits you best.    For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS

More From This Section

hospital, beds, patients, doctors, nurses, health care, health workers, coronavirus

Delhi govt hikes stipend of nursing interns to ₹13,150: Officials

Ozempic

From stomach paralysis to vision loss: Ozempic faces over $2 bn lawsuits

French fries

Eating French fries often raises diabetes risk, Harvard study warns

Almonds

Eating 50 almonds a day may cut oxidative stress, protect DNA, finds study

heart health, healthy men, man, happy man

Chinese scientists create dopamine brain cells that may ease depression

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports high blood pressure Hypertension

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon