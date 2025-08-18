Monday, August 18, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / UPSC EPFO recruitment 2025: Registration ends today, know how to apply

UPSC EPFO recruitment 2025: Registration ends today, know how to apply

UPSC EPFO recruitment: UPSC will end the registration window for the EPFO Enforcement Officer and Assistant PF Commissioner recruitment 2025 today, Aug 18, on UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in

UPSC EPFO recruitment 2025

UPSC EPFO recruitment 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UPSC EPFO recruitment 2025 Last Date: The last day to register for the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) 2025 recruitment of EPFO Enforcement Officers and Assistant PF Commissioners is today, August 18. The qualified applicants can apply for these positions at the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in. 
 
To apply for the positions, candidates must hold a graduate degree in any field from an accredited institution or university. The commission intends to fill 230 vacancies in the organisation through this recruitment campaign.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

1. Visit the UPSC's official website at UPSC.gov.in.
2. Press on the “Apply Online” option showcased on the front page.
 
3. Go to the page for registration. Fill out the required information and finish the procedure.

Also Read

Jitendra Singh

Govt still open to lateral entry recruitment into depts: Jitendra Singh

NDA 2 Registration Last Date 2025

NDA 2 Registration Last Date 2025: View age limit and how to apply online

UPSC Mains registration 2025

UPSC Mains registration 2025: Exam timetable, steps to apply and more

UPSC CSE prelims result 2025 out

UPSC CSE prelims result 2025 out: Over 14,000 candidates pass, know more

UPSC

UPSC CSE Prelims results 2025 to be out soon: Here's when & where to check

4. Visit your account and log in now.
5. Finish the application and pay the required application cost.
6. Submit your application and attach supporting documentation.
7. Save a physical copy of the document for later reference after downloading it. 

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Marking scheme

The recruitment test will use negative marking.
One-third of the points allotted to that question will be subtracted for each incorrect response.
There is no penalty for leaving a question unanswered.   

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process will start with a Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) held in pen-and-paper mode.
The CRT will be utilised to shortlist candidates for the interview round.
The recruitment is for the Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers and Assistant Public Provider Commissioners positions.
The exam duration will be 2 hours.
All questions in the test will carry equal marks.
 

More From This Section

JNVST Class 6 admissions 2026

JNVST Class 6 admissions 2026: Registration deadline till Aug 27, know more

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Everything you need to know about process

SSC OTR Correction 2025 Window opens

SSC OTR Correction 2025 Window opens at ssc.gov.in; edit form by 31 August

Indian Navy Skilled Tradesmen recruitment 2025

Indian Navy Skilled Tradesmen recruitment starts today, know steps to apply

UP school holiday from Aug 14 to 17 on Independence Day & Janmashtami

Chehlum, Independence Day, Janmashtami bring long weekend for UP students

Topics : UPSC Govt recruitment Recruitment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJNVST Class 6th Admission DateGarena Free Fire Max CodeMumbai Rain Live UpdatesEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon