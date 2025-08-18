Monday, August 18, 2025 | 06:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / IIT Madras licenses India's first silicon photonics-based quantum RNG

IIT Madras licenses India's first silicon photonics-based quantum RNG

IIT Madras has signed a ₹1 crore licensing deal with Indrarka Quantum Technologies to deploy India's first silicon photonics-based quantum random number generator

The Technology Transfer Office (TTO), IIT Madras, signed the ₹1 crore licensing agreement on Monday with Indrarka Quantum Technologies Pvt Ltd for the commercial deployment of the silicon photonic QRNG. | Photo: X@iitmadras

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has indigenously developed and licensed to industry India’s first silicon photonics-based high-speed quantum random number generator (QRNG) in a deal worth ₹1 crore.
 
The Technology Transfer Office (TTO), IIT Madras, signed the ₹1 crore licensing agreement on Monday with Indrarka Quantum Technologies Pvt Ltd for the commercial deployment of the silicon photonic QRNG.
 
Developed at the Centre for Programmable Photonic Integrated Circuits and Systems (CPPICS), IIT Madras, the milestone underscores the technology’s strategic value and potential to advance India’s quantum innovation ecosystem.
 
Earlier, a prototype QRNG module was delivered to DYSL-QT, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Subsequently, an advanced version of the QRNG module was developed and successfully deployed at the Society for Electronic Transactions and Security (SETS), Chennai, for quantum security applications.
 
 
V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said: “Silicon photonics is an emerging area with strong interface with quantum technologies. Random number generation is a critical building block for secure computing and communication. I am extremely excited that the CPPICS has developed this QRNG that could be readily deployed in the market.” 

The licensing agreement marks a significant step in translating cutting-edge academic research into market-ready products, reinforcing India’s leadership in the global quantum technology landscape.
 
S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, congratulated the CoE-CPPICS team, saying: “Indigenously developed, field-deployable silicon photonic-based quantum random number generator module is a pride for India.”
 
Dinanath Soni, Director, Indrarka Quantum Technologies Pvt Ltd, said: “We are honoured to partner with IIT Madras in bringing India’s first silicon photonics-based QRNG to market. This ground-breaking technology represents a significant leap forward in quantum security solutions and exemplifies the success of the Make in India initiative. We are committed to making this indigenous innovation accessible across critical sectors, establishing India as a global leader in quantum security and advancing our nation’s vision of technological self-reliance.”
 
Manu Santhanam, Dean (IC&SR), IIT Madras, said: “The Centre for Programmable Photonic Integrated Circuits and Systems embodies IIT Madras’s vision of transforming world-class research into transformative solutions. The successful development and licensing of the silicon photonics-based QRNG is a testament to how focused R&D, backed by strong industry partnerships, can deliver technologies of national importance.”

Topics : Make in India IIT Madras quantum computer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

