NEET SS 2024: Registration for super speciality begins today; check details

NEET SS 2024: Registration for super speciality begins today; check details

The application forms for NEET SS will be available till February 24, on the official website natboard.edu.in. The exam was not held last year due to delay in admissions

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will begin the registration for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2024 today, February 4. Interested candidates can start the registration process from 3 pm today.
 
The board has already announced the NEET SS exam dates, which are scheduled to take place from March 29 and 30.
 
This is eligibility-cum-ranking examination conducted as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. All DM, MCh courses offered in the country including all private medical colleges, universities, and deemed universities, Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions will be filled through the NEET SS score. 
 
 
Candidates will also be able to apply for all DrNB Super-specialty courses, except for direct 6 year DrNB courses. 
 
The last date to apply for the NEET SS examination is February 24.

 The National Medical Commission (NMC) decided not to conduct the NEET SS 2024 last year as the admissions for the academic year 2021 for MD, MS and DNB courses were held only in January to May 2022.
 
Replying to a RTI, the NMC had also said that the exact date of conducting the NEET SS in the year 2025 will be announced later. In this regard, the NEET SS information bulletin and application form has been uploaded today at the official website, natboard.edu.in. 

Important Dates for NEET SS exam

Here are the important dates for NEET SS exam: 
NEET SS 2024 Dates
Application form February 4 at 3 pm
Registration last date February 24 till 11.55 pm
Edit window for all candidates February 27 to March 3
Final edit window to rectify deficient, incorrect images March 11 to 13
Admit card release date March 25
Exam date March 29 and 30
Cut-off date for qualifying MD/ MS/DNB Broad Specialty qualification towards determination of eligibility for appearing in NEET-SS 2024 April 30
Result date By April 30

About NEET SS Exam 

NEET SS is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to Super Specialty Courses which will include the following:
  • All DM/MCh Courses in the country including all Private Medical Colleges/ Institutions/ Universities/ Deemed Universities
  • All DM/MCh courses at Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions
  • All DrNB Super-Specialty Courses (except Direct 6 Years DrNB Courses)
 
However, candidates should keep in mind the following medical institutions are not covered by centralized admissions for DM/MCh seats through NEET SS:
  • AIIMS, New Delhi
  • PGIMER, Chandigarh
  • JIPMER, Puducherry
  • NIMHANS, Bengaluru
  • Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum
 

Topics : NEET Indian education Entrance Exams education

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

