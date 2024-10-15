ADRE Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 released, here's how to check and download

Business Standard
ADRE Grade 4 admit card 2024 has been released, candidates who are interested in appearing for the examination can check and download their admit card through the official website

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

The State Level Recruitment Commission announced the ADRE Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 on October 15, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination for Grade 4 posts can check and download the admit card through the official website, i.e., assam.gov.in.

The Assam State Portal activated 3 admit card links to download the hall ticket without fail. Candidates can download the admit cards using their application number and password. Here are the simple steps to download the ADRE Grade 4 Admit Card 2024.

The ADRE grade 4 exam for HSLC (Class 10), HSLC+ITI, and Class 8 posts will take place in two shifts on October 27, from 9 am to 11.30 and from 1.30 pm to 4 pm. The examination will take place in 135 multiple choice questions each carrying 1 mark. There will be a negative marking as well, for each wrong answer 0.25 marks will be deducted.
 

Candidates looking for technical support can contact the SLRC Assam at its toll-free number, 9582390056. This number will remain active on all working days from 10 am to 5 pm. Candidates can check other details through the official website of the Assam State Portal.

Documents to carry with SLRC Grade 4 admit card 2024

Candidates are advised to download the hall ticket for the Grade 4 posts through their login credentials. Candidates need to present entry into the exam centre or examination hall venue assigned to them. They are advised to bring at least an original valid photo identification card (in physical form) issued by the government. 

Here are the documents that you can bring:

  • Passport
  • Pan Card
  • Voter ID
  • Aadhaar Card
  • Government Employee ID or
  • Driving License, etc.

How to download ADRE Grade 4 Admit Card 2024?

Here are the simple steps to download the ADRE Grade 4 Admit Card 2024:
  • Firstly, visit the official website, assam.gov.in.
  • On the home page check for the ADRE Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 link 1 or link 2 or link 3.
  • A new page will open where candidates need to enter their credentials.
  • Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Once submitted, the admit card will appear on your screen.
  • You can download and take printouts for future reference. 

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

