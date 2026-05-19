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Pradhan reviews NEET-UG re-exam preparations amid security concerns

Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed NEET-UG re-exam arrangements, stressing tighter security, improved logistics, and stronger coordination with local authorities

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo: PTI)

Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 7:19 PM IST

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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting on preparations for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) re-examination, directing officials to tighten security arrangements and address gaps identified in the earlier conduct of the test, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
The minister asked authorities to ensure “foolproof” conduct of the examination under strict security protocols and called for closer coordination with district administrations, including district magistrates and superintendents of police, to strengthen on-ground monitoring during the exam process. He also reviewed logistical arrangements such as transport facilities for candidates, availability of drinking water, and basic amenities at examination centres, said the people.
 
 
The review comes amid heightened scrutiny of the examination system after the 2026 NEET-UG cycle was cancelled following allegations of question paper leaks, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) currently probing multiple cases linked to the alleged breaches. The NEET-UG, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is India’s largest medical entrance examination and is used for admission to undergraduate medical and allied courses across the country.
 
The review comes amid continuing scrutiny of the NEET-UG examination system following allegations of irregularities, including claims of question paper leaks and procedural lapses in the 2024 exam cycle. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is India’s single-largest medical entrance examination and determines admission to undergraduate medical and allied courses across the country.
 
The latest controversy has added to concerns that have persisted since the 2024 NEET-UG examination cycle, which also faced allegations of irregularities, including suspected paper leaks and procedural lapses in certain regions.

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Following the 2024 episode, authorities had initiated a series of corrective steps, including reviewing standard operating procedures for examination centres, strengthening invigilation, and tightening coordination between the NTA and state administrations. However, the recurrence of allegations in the 2026 cycle has renewed focus on systemic vulnerabilities in the examination chain, from question paper handling to centre-level security.
 
According to officials, the government has since focused on tightening standard operating procedures for examination centres and improving coordination between central agencies and state administrations to reduce the risk of malpractice.
 
At Tuesday’s meeting, Pradhan reiterated that maintaining the integrity of NEET-UG remains a priority, given its role in determining medical admissions nationwide. He also emphasised that while security must be stringent, student facilitation should not be overlooked, with instructions to ensure basic amenities and smoother movement of candidates on examination day.

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Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan NEET UG medical entrance Education ministry

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 7:18 PM IST

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