NEET PG 2024: Registration process began on April 16, here's how to apply

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate exams (NEET-PG) 2024.



Interested candidates can fill the application form from April 16 to May 6, 2024, through the official website, i.e., natboard.edu.in. The registration process started on April 16, 2024, at 3 pm.

Earlier, the NEET PG exam was scheduled to take place on July 7, 2024, but it was advanced to June 23, 2024. The results of the examination will be declared in July 2024.

The counselling session will be held from August 6 to October 15 and the academic session will begin on September 16, 2024.

NEET PG 2024 Important Dates

Here are some important dates for the NEET PG 2024 examination:

Online application form submission date: April 16, 2024 (from 3 pm) to May 6, 2024 (till 11.55 pm)

Edit Window for all application payments: May 10, 2024, to May 16, 2024.

Rectification of incorrect images: From May 28, 2024, to June 3, 2024, and the final edit will take place from June 7, 2024, to June 10, 2024.

Admit Card issue: June 18, 2024.

Examination date: June 23, 2024.

Result declaration date: By July 15, 2024.

Cut-off date for internship completion: August 15, 2024.

How to apply for the NEET PG 2024 application form?

Here are some simple steps to fill the application form for NEET PG 2024:

Visit the official NBEMS website, i.e. natboard.edu.in

On the home page, check for the NEET PG 2024 link.

Register yourself and then log in to your account.

Fill the application form.

Make the necessary payment and click on the submit button. (For general, OBC and EWS categories, the fee is Rs 3,500; for SC, ST and PWD category candidates, the fee is Rs 2,500.

You can also download the confirmation page and keep the hard copy for future reference.

According to the National Medical Commission, the cut-off date for the completion of internship to be eligible for the NEET PG 2024 is August 15, 2024.

Exam pattern

The NEET PG examination has 200 Multiple Choice Questions, each carrying 4 options in English only. Candidates need to select the correct answer from among the four options. Candidates will be given 3 hours and 30 minutes to complete the examination. However, there is a negative marking for each incorrect answer and no marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.