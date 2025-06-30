Monday, June 30, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oswal Group, Marriott to develop ₹260 crore Westin Hotel in Ludhiana

Oswal Group, Marriott to develop ₹260 crore Westin Hotel in Ludhiana

Marriott to operate a 200-key Westin Hotel in Ludhiana under partnership with Oswal Group's realty arm, part of a seven-acre mixed-use commercial project

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Oswal Group’s realty arm Vardhman Amrante on Monday announced its tie-up with Marriott International to develop a 200-key hotel project in Ludhiana. Under the agreement, Marriott will manage the hospitality project, which will operate under the Westin brand.
 
Expected to be completed by 2030, the development cost for the project is estimated at approximately ₹260 crore. People in the know stated that construction for the project is expected to begin by next year.
 
Commenting on the project, Oswal Group Chairman Adish Oswal said the hotel will be part of a seven-acre commercial project with a total development potential of 1.7 million square feet.
   
“This partnership is a significant milestone in our vision to elevate the city’s hospitality landscape with a wellness-driven luxury experience,” he added.
 
Ranju Alex, Regional Vice-President for South Asia at Marriott International, said that as the city’s inaugural Westin Hotel, the project underscores the company’s commitment to cater to the evolving needs of travellers while strengthening its presence in India’s high-growth markets. 

Marriott International currently operates 158 hotels across the country under 18 brands. Of these, four are in Punjab—three in Amritsar and one in Ludhiana.
 
The partnership with Vardhman Amrante marks Marriott’s second hotel project in Ludhiana and the first under the Westin brand.
 
This development comes after Vardhman Amrante had previously announced an investment of ₹1,350 crore over the next three years to develop three to four projects in Ludhiana and other cities in Punjab as part of its expansion strategy.
 
The company also plans to launch commercial high-street and retail projects, along with residential townships across various locations in Punjab, with a particular focus on Ludhiana.
 
So far, the company has developed 1.5 million square feet in the residential segment in the form of villas and plots and is also building a shopping mall spanning 275,000 square feet.

Marriott International Real Estate Punjab

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

