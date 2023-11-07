Sensex (-0.03%)
SAIL recruitment 2023: Application process begins for 85 technician posts

SAIL has started the application process for the attendant-cum-technician posts, and the last date to apply is November 25. The selected candidates will have to undergo under two years of training

Technology, IT, data, jobs, start-ups

Photo: Bloomberg

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 3:52 PM IST
Steel Authority of Indian Limited (SAIL) has started the application process for the recruitment for the post of Attendant-cum-Technician. The last date to apply for the SAIL recruitment drive is November 25. Candidates interested in the post can apply online through the official website, sailcareers.com.

The research drive aims to fill the 85 vacancies. The maximum age to apply for the SAIL recruitment should be 28 years old as of May 1, 2023. In the maximum age limit, OBC candidates will get three years of age relaxation, SC/ST candidates will get 5 years, and PWD candidates will get 10 years of relaxation.
What is the education qualification required for SAIL recruitment?

The candidates applying for SAIL must have cleared the 10th examination along with one year of apprenticeship.

Application fee to apply for SAIL

The application fee for the General/OBC/EWS category is Rs 300, whereas the fee for SC/ST/PWD/ESM category is Rs 100. The application process has been paid in an online mode during the online application process.

What is the selection process of SAIL?

Candidates will be selected for the post of Attendant-cum-Technician after passing the written examination and skill or trade test. The written examination will be done in an objective type and a CBT mode. 

How to apply for SAIL Recruitment 2023?

Here are the simple steps to apply for SAIL Recruitment 2023:
  • Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., sailcareers.com.
  • After entering the website, register yourself and create login credentials.
  • Then log in using registration details.
  • Select the post you want to apply.
  • Fill the application form, upload the necessary documents and pay the fee.
  • Once you upload all the documents, click on the submit button.
  • Take the printout of SAIL recruitment for future reference.
According to the official notification released, candidates, who have been selected for the post will be on training for two years, followed by one probation year. After completing the training period, the candidates will be moved to their initial grade at the minimum pay of their respective grades.

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 3:52 PM IST

