SSC MTS 2024: Application status released, check all details inside

Prior to the release of the admission cards, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has begun releasing the application status for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar 2024 recruitment exam. The candidates can now visit the regional SSC websites to find out if their applications were accepted or rejected. The application status is currently accessible on the website of the SSC Eastern Region, and it is anticipated that other regional websites will shortly follow suit. Next week is probably when the exam admit cards will be made available. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp SSC MTS 2024: 57 lakh applications received for 9,583 openings

The hiring exam for SSC MTS Havaldar is scheduled for September 30, 2024, until November 14, 2024. There have been a humongous number of applications this year, a record-breaking 57 lakh applications have been submitted for the 9,583 available openings. This means that 595 unemployed applicants on average are competing for each position.

SSC MTS 2024: Marking scheme

On the same day, there will be two sessions for the exam. The first session will concentrate on problem solving, reasoning, numerical and mathematical ability. There will be 20 questions in each of the Reasoning and Math parts, for 60 marks each.

There will be 40 questions from the combined categories of maths and reasoning. Candidates must receive a minimum of 30 percent (12 out of 40 questions) to be eligible for this qualifying-only session. This session will not include any negative marking.

Questions on general awareness and English language and comprehension will be asked in the second session. There will be 25 questions in each section, for 75 marks each.

The marks earned in this session will determine the final merit list for the MTS post. In Session 2, negative marking will be used, with one mark being subtracted for each wrong response. Multiple-choice (MCQ) questions in an objective format will make up the computer-based test.

SSC MTS 2024: Steps to view the application status

Applicants can follow the below steps to view the application status.

• Go to the regional websites of SSC.

• On the home page, press on the SSC MTS & Havildar Exam 2024 application status link available.

• A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in their login details.

• Press on submit, and your application status will be showcased.

• View the application status and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2024: Release Date

The SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 is predicted to be announced on September 20, 2024. This implies that barely 10 days before the start of the exam, candidates will be able to obtain their admission cards. The admit card, which is required to enter the examination centers, has important details about the test, including the date, location, and applicant information.

What is SSC MTS?

The SSC MTS exam is held by the Central Recruitment Agency, or SSC. The SSC administers this national exam to candidates seeking employment in the Government of India's ministries, departments, and offices for non-gazetted, non-ministerial General Central Service Group-C jobs.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)-recruited candidates for multitasking positions fall into Pay Band-1 (INR 5,200–20,200) + Grade Pay INR 1,800. To select applicants for the following positions, the SSC MTS and Havaldar exam is administered.

• Havaldar

• Safaiwala

• Chowkidar

• Mali

• Daftary

• Junior Gestetner Operator

• Peon

• Jamadar

These openings are distributed nationwide because the deadline is released for all the states separately.