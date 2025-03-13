Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Genshin Impact to bring controller support for Android players: Details

Controller support has been available on iOS since Version 1.3, released in February 2021, and now it will be available for Android players too

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Genshin Impact is getting native controller support for Android devices. Developer miHoYo confirmed in a recent Developer's Discussion that this long-requested feature will arrive with Version 5.5, which is scheduled to launch on March 26, 2025. This update will allow Android players to use a controller instead of relying on touchscreen controls, significantly improving the gameplay experience for those who prefer a physical controller.
 
Initially, the game will support only four wireless controllers: Sony DualShock 4, DualSense, Xbox Wireless Controller, and Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. Since all of these controllers rely on Bluetooth connectivity, USB-C-based telescopic controllers, such as the Razer Kishi, may not be officially compatible. miHoYo has not provided any information on whether support for additional controllers will be added in future updates.
 
miHoYo introduced controller support for iOS in February 2021 with Version 1.3, less than six months after the game's launch in September 2020. This led to widespread speculation that Apple may have had an exclusivity deal for the feature, though the developer never officially confirmed this. Whatever the reason for the delay, Android users have had to rely on third-party software and button-mapping overlays to use controllers—methods that often required extra set-up and resulted in a less smooth gameplay experience.
 
With Version 5.5, Android players will have an official and more seamless way to enjoy Genshin Impact with a controller. More details about the update's content will be revealed during a Special Programme Announcement on March 14, which will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube.
 

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

