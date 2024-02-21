Students can appear twice for class 10, 12 board exams from 2025-26

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced that students can appear twice for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations from the academic session 2025-26. The minister stated that the move was aimed at reducing the academic pressure on students.

India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aims to provide sufficient opportunities for students to excel academically and reduce academic stress.

Last year, the Ministry of Education announced the New Curriculum Framework (NCF). As per NCF, board examinations will take place twice every year giving students enough time and opportunities to perform well. This will allow students to retain the best mark scored.

10 bag-less days in schools

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was present at a function held at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Raipur.

During the event, Pradhan highlighted the concept of 10 bag-less days in school every year to emphasise engaging students with art, culture and sports among other activities.

He also shared his word about the PM SHRI (Prime Minister Schools for Rising India) scheme which was launched in Chhattisgarh; under that scheme 211 schools (193 elementary level and 18 Secondary ones) in the state will be upgraded. He further said that 2 crore will be spent on each school.





In the function, the Union Minister asked students if they were happy with the decision and informed them to keep the best marks obtained in both examinations.

He also shared PM Modi's vision to keep the students stress-free through the NEP 2024 and enrich them with quality education, keep them linked with culture and prepare them for the future. "This is the formula for making India a developed country by 2047,” he added.

While praising BJP's governance in the state, he said that the education sector received utmost importance after BJP’s Vishnu Deo assumed Chief Minister's office in December last year. The BJP government revolutionised the education system in the state through the 'hub and spoke' model.

Under the new model, hub -- the mentor institution, will be centralised and have the responsibility of guiding the mentee institution through secondary branches called the 'spoke,' through services provided to the mentee for self-improvement.

Chhattisgarh's School and Higher Education Minister Brijmohan Aggarwal requested to add more secondary and higher secondary schools in the next phase, Pradhan said. He said India will bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games and he expects that 10 per cent of medals for the country in the quadrennial event should come from Chattisgarh athletes and preparations for it should start this year itself.