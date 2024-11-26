Business Standard
NTA opens JEE main 2025 correction window for two days today; check details

Candidates who applied for the JEE main 2025 examination can make changes to their registration forms by November 27. Here's all you need to know

NTA opens JEE main 2025 correction window

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened a correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2025, today, November 26, 2025. Students would have two days to correct their registration form. 
 
Students who want to make the changes can update the details through the official website, at jeemain.nta.nic.in from November 26 to November 27, 2024. 
 
This year, over 13 lakh students registered for the engineering entrance examination, which is an all-time high for Jee Main 2025 registration. With limited early registrations, many experts committed to fading interest in engineering colleges.
 
In two days, the students can make changes to the registration form. However, there are certain details that candidates cannot change or update like mobile number, email address, permanent/present address, emergency contact details, or photographs. 
 

Candidates can update one of the following:

  • Name
  • Mother's name
  • Father's name

They can change all these fields:

  • Class 10/equivalent details
  • Class 12/equivalent details
  • PAN number
  • Date of birth
  • Gender
  • Category
  • Subcategory
  • PwD status
  • Signature

How to make the changes in the JEE Main 2025?

Here are the steps to change or update the JEE Main 2025:
  • Firstly visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • On the home page check for the session 1 correction link in the activity tab.
  • Candidates can log in using their credentials.
  • Select the details you want to update.
  • Make the necessary changes, update details as required and submit.
  • Candidates need to make the additional payment if required, otherwise, your page won't be saved. 
  • Then you can submit your correction and download the acknowledgement form.
 
According to NTA, the candidates can also change the JEE main paper, medium of the examination, and preference of exam cities. The exam city will be allotted as per the candidates' permanent and present address.
 
It is important to note that if the fee decreases after correction, NTA won't provide any refund.

When will the JEE main 2025 exam take place?

The JEE Main 2025 examination will be held from January 22 to 31, 2025. It will be conducted in 13 languages; English, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The testing agency will release the admit card three days before the JEE Main 2025.

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

